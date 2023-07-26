Gallery: 2024 SUPER GT GT500 cars in action at Okayama

Honda has taken centre stage with the launch of its new Civic Type R-GT, which marks a radical departure from the current NSX-GT, but the upgraded versions of the Nissan Z and Toyota GR Supra have also attracted attention.

Nissan's 2024 Z appears to have been modified in line with the NISMO version of the road car, with a distinctive new nose shape, while the latest GR Supra has also been tweaked in more subtle ways.

Check out all three 2024 machines from all angles with our special photo gallery:

#230 Nissan Z 1 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 2 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 3 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 4 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 5 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 6 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 7 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 8 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 9 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 10 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 11 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 12 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 13 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 14 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 15 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 16 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 17 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 18 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 19 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 20 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 21 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 22 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 23 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 24 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 25 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Naoki Yamamoto 26 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 27 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 28 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 29 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 30 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 31 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 32 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 33 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 34 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 35 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #230 Nissan Z 36 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 37 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 38 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT 39 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio #90 GR Supra 40 / 40 Photo by: Masahide Kamio

