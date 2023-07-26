Subscribe
Super GT / 2024 GT500 shakedown test Photo Gallery

Gallery: 2024 SUPER GT GT500 cars in action at Okayama

SUPER GT's GT500 manufacturers are already busy preparing for the 2024 season, with Honda, Nissan and Toyota all in action in this week's two-day test at Okayama.

#90 GR Supra

Honda has taken centre stage with the launch of its new Civic Type R-GT, which marks a radical departure from the current NSX-GT, but the upgraded versions of the Nissan Z and Toyota GR Supra have also attracted attention.

Nissan's 2024 Z appears to have been modified in line with the NISMO version of the road car, with a distinctive new nose shape, while the latest GR Supra has also been tweaked in more subtle ways.

Check out all three 2024 machines from all angles with our special photo gallery:

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
1/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
2/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
3/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
4/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
5/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
6/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
7/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
8/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
9/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
10/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
11/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
12/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
13/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
14/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
15/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
16/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
17/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
18/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
19/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
20/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
21/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
22/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
23/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
24/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
25/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto
Naoki Yamamoto
26/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
27/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
28/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
29/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
30/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
31/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
32/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
33/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
34/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
35/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#230 Nissan Z
#230 Nissan Z
36/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
37/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
38/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
#99 CIVIC TYPE R-GT
39/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#90 GR Supra
#90 GR Supra
40/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.

