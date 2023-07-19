More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

The two-day test on July 25-26 is set to provide fans with the first glimpse of next year’s GT500 cars, most notably the Honda Civic Type R-GT that will replace the NSX-GT after this season.

Toyota and Nissan are also set to run the 2024 versions of their Z and GR Supra challengers respectively, introducing new aerodynamic developments that are currently off limits under the development freeze.

Just one example of each car is expected to participate in the test, which will comprise eight hours of running across the two days.

Honda is understood to have enlisted Team Kunimitsu to assist with the first run for the new Civic, with Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino set to drive.

The brand’s development drivers Tomoki Nojiri and Koudai Tsukakoshi are also believed to be in line to sample the four-door machine, which was first unveiled in concept form back in January at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Over at Toyota, TOM’S will run the 2024 version of the GR Supra for the first time. Ritomo Miyata, Sho Tsuboi and Kenta Yamashita are among those slated to drive.

Nissan meanwhile has elected for Team Impul to operate the Z, meaning reigning champions Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine are sharing driving duties.

All three test cars are set to run using Bridgestone tyres, which could be significant for Nissan as it weighs up a replacement supplier for its two NISMO works cars next season following the departure of Michelin.

While no announcement regarding the test has been made by the GTA, Okayama’s official website indicates that the track will be open to spectators on both days of the test.

Four hours of running are scheduled on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the morning session on both days taking place from 10am to noon and the afternoon’s running taking place between 2pm and 4pm.

SUPER GT had initially planned for next season to mark the first season of a new cycle of GT500 regulations, but these will instead be introduced for 2025, albeit likely with only minor changes compared to the existing rules.