Super GT reveals 45-car 2020 entry list

SUPER GT has issued a 45-car entry list for the 2020 season, with 15 GT500 cars bolstered by an expanded field of 30 GT300 entrants.
Toyota, which previously competed under its Lexus brand in GT500, will once again have the highest representation in the series' flagship category, with six GR Supras fielded by four teams.
TOM’S will again field two cars, while Cerumo has also added a second entry following the exit of last year’s championship-winning Team LeMans squad.
Honda will run five NSX-GTs, with the engine now placed at the front of the car to comply with the Class One regulations, while Nissan will enter four brand new GT-Rs.
Intriguingly, the car name for Team Mugen’s #16 NSX-GT has yet to be confirmed, raising the possibility of the outfit gaining significant sponsorship from Red Bull.
This would be an extension of an arrangement that began when now-AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly raced for Mugen in Super Formula in 2017.
Expanded GT300 field
An expanded 2020 GT300 field will see the return of BMW, with Team Studie re-joining the grid after a two-year hiatus.
Studie’s BMW M6 GT3 will be piloted by Tomohide Yamaguchi and former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Seiji Ara, who was left without a drive following Team Goh’s move to IndyCar with Alex Palou and Dale Coyne Racing.
As previously announced, factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim will make his SUPER GT debut with the factory-supported D’station team, joining team incumbent Tomonobu Fujii.
Thiim replaces Joao Paulo de Oliveira in D’station’s line-up, the Brazilian driver returning to Nissan’s fold with Kondo Racing in 2020.
Elsewhere, Audi works driver Christopher Mies will compete for local outfit Hitotsuyama, racing an Audi R8 alongside Shintaro Kawabata.
In all, the GT300 field will feature 23 GT300 cars, four JAF-GT300s and three ‘Mother Chassis’ machines.
Although SUPER GT's indigenous Mother Chassis cars have increasingly fallen out of favour with the teams, with Tsuchiya Engineering famously ditching it for a Porsche 911 GT3 R, Team Mach and Cars Tokai Dream28 have both showed faith in the concept for another season, while Inging is also entering a Toyota 86 MC for its expansion into the GT300 ranks.
The GT300 class' tyre manufacturer rivalry has also received a boost this season following the return of Michelin with the D'station team.
This means that Michelin, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Yokohama will form a four-way fight in both classes of the Japan-based series.
GT500 entry list:
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|36
|
Sacha Fenestraz
Yuhi Sekiguchi
|TOM'S
|Toyota
|Bridgestone
|37
|
Nick Cassidy
Ryo Hirakawa
|TOM'S
|Toyota
|Bridgestone
|19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Ritomo Miyata
|Bandoh
|Toyota
|Yokohama
|38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|Cerumo
|Toyota
|Bridgestone
|14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Sho Tsuboi
|Cerumo
|Toyota
|Bridgestone
|39
|
Heikki Kovalainen
Yuichi Nakayama
|SARD
|Toyota
|Bridgestone
|100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
|Kunimitsu
|Honda
|Bridgestone
|8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|ARTA
|Honda
|Bridgestone
|16
|
Hideki Mutoh
Ukyo Sasahara
|Mugen
|Honda
|Yokohama
|17
|
Bertrand Baguette
Koudai Tsukakoshi
|Real Racing
|Honda
|Bridgestone
|64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|Nakajima Racing
|Honda
|Dunlop
|3
|
Kohei Hirate
Katsumasa Chiyo
|B-Max
|Nissan
|Michelin
|12
|
Daiski Sasaki
Kazuki Hiramine
|Impul
|Nissan
|Bridgestone
|23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|NISMO
|Nissan
|Michelin
|24
|
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Jann Mardenborough
|Kondo
|Nissan
|Yokohama
