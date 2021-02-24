Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Super GT / Breaking news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

By:

Giuliano Alesi will make his first SUPER GT appearance at the Okayama pre-season test next month, while Sena Sakaguchi will replace the absent Sacha Fenestraz at TOM’S.

shares
comments
Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Ex-Formula 2 driver Alesi will test the GT300 outfit’s Lexus RC F GT3 at the former Pacific Grand Prix venue on March 6-7, and is expected to remain with the team for at least the first half of the season.

While the 21-year-old didn’t appear on the entry list for the 2021 season issued last week, Team Thailand has since clarified to Motorsport.com that he has been signed as its third driver, with Thai racer Nattapong Hortongkum unlikely to make the trip to Japan due to travel restrictions to join Sean Walkinshaw in the team.

Elsewhere, K-Tunes Lexus driver Sakaguchi has been called in by TOM’S to substitute for Fenestraz, who is currently in Dubai and had already been confirmed to miss the Okayama test.

Sakaguchi has some previous experience of Toyota’s G500-spec Supra, having replaced one-time grand prix winner Heikki Kovalainen at Team SARD in the second round at Suzuka last year.

Meanwhile, GT300 outfits Team Mach and JLOC have now announced their driver line-ups for the first official SUPER GT test of 2021.

2020 Mach driver Yuya Hiraki will remain with the squad for the duration of the test and be joined by his younger brother Reiji Hiraki, who competed in both Japanese Formula 4 and Super Taikyu last season.

Hiraki effectively takes the place of Natsu Sakaguchi, who has moved across to JLOC in all new line-up for the team’s #87 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 entry alongside ex-Honda GT500 driver Kosuke Matsuura.

There are no changes in JLOC’s second Lamborghini entry, with both Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima staying with the team for the Okayama test.

#35 Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3: Nattapong Hortongkum, Sean Walkinshaw

#35 Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3: Nattapong Hortongkum, Sean Walkinshaw

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Previous article

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NASCAR

Where are they now? – Bill McAnally continues to make a difference

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

Jack Birmingham Buys Bahari' Racing

4
NASCAR Cup

Eel river Racing on Road to Improvement

5
MotoGP

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

Latest news
Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
SGT

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

40m
Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

1h
Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger
SGT

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

Feb 22, 2021
Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America
SGT

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America

Feb 21, 2021
Thailand Super GT team clarifies Alesi situation
SGT

Thailand Super GT team clarifies Alesi situation

Feb 19, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades
Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades

Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE
Formula E / Breaking news

Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham
Vintage Vintage / News

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham

Jack Birmingham Buys Bahari' Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Jack Birmingham Buys Bahari' Racing

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup playoff grid set

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone

Latest news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America
SGT Super GT / Nostalgia

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.