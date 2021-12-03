Motorsport.com understands Alesi is poised to take over Yuhi Sekiguchi’s seat in what was the #36 Toyota GR Supra – but is likely to run as the #1 car in 2022 - alongside Sho Tsuboi.

Sekiguchi would then take over the seat vacated by the retiring Heikki Kovalainen at the SARD Toyota squad, joining Yuichi Nakayama in the #39 car.

Alesi made his SUPER GT debut this season driving for the Team Thailand Lexus squad in the GT300 class this season, partnering Sean Walkinshaw for the entire season as the team’s regular driver Nattapong Horthongkum couldn’t enter Japan.

It’s understood Alesi has reached a deal with Toyota that will see him drive in both SUPER GT and Super Formula for TOM’S in 2022, most likely replacing veteran Kazuki Nakajima in the latter category.

That has torpedoed any hopes of Sacha Fenestraz moving up to TOM’S in Super Formula, although the Frenchman will stay in the team’s #37 car in SUPER GT for a second season.

With Ryo Hirakawa leaving SUPER GT to join Toyota’s FIA World Endurance Championship roster full-time, Ritomo Miyata is likely to join Fenestraz aboard the #37 TOM’S car.

The gap at Racing Project Bandoh alongside Yuji Kunimoto will then be filled by Sena Sakaguchi, who deputised for Fenestraz in the #37 for the first five races of this year.

Both Rookie Racing (Kazuya Oshima/Kenta Yamashita) and Cerumo (Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura) appear set to maintain unchanged line-ups for 2022.

Toyota will announce its full SUPER GT and Super Formula line-ups in its 2022 motorsport presentation on Monday.

Baguette set to join Nissan after leaving Honda

Elsewhere, it has emerged that Bertrand Baguette is likely to join the Nissan SUPER GT stable for 2022 following his departure from Honda.

Baguette announced on Wednesday that his eight-year association with Honda has come to an end, with current Impul Nissan driver Nobuharu Matsushita looking odds on to replace him in the Real Racing squad alongside Koudai Tsukakoshi.

Matsushita will therefore rekindle his previous long-standing relationship with Honda after having rejected the chance to represent the brand in SUPER GT and Super Formula in 2020, while ending his alliance with Nissan after just a single season.

It’s understood Baguette will be in action on Monday for Nissan’s annual ‘driver shootout’ test at Fuji Speedway – although a deal is likely to have already been agreed for the Belgian to take Matsushita's place in the Impul car alongside Kazuki Hiramine.

Honda looks set to keep its other four line-ups intact for another season, while Nissan could still opt to promote Kondo Racing GT300 driver Kiyoto Fujinami to a GT500 seat depending on the outcome of Monday’s test.

Possible 2022 SUPER GT grid (GT500 class):

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda NDDP/B-Max Racing Michelin 3 Kohei Hirate Katsumasa Chiyo Team impul Bridgestone 12 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Mitsunori Takaboshi Daiki Sasaki Kiyoto Fujinami? Toyota TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ritomo Miyata Sacha Fenestraz Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Honda Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 1 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu