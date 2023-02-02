ARTA Honda tops opening day of Fuji SUPER GT test

Listen to this article

Seven cars were present for the second group test of the year following last week's snow-affected Suzuka test, with a quartet of Honda NSX-GTs in action alongside three Nissan Zs.

Both Mugen-run ARTA cars as well as the Team Kunimitsu and Nakajima Racing outfits were in action of the Honda contingent, while Nissan was represented by the two-car NISMO works team and Team Impul.

Toshiki Oyu made his debut at the wheel of the #8 ARTA NSX he will share this year with Tomoki Nojiri, and set the quickest laptime of both the two-hour afternoon session and the day overall with a 1m27.216s.

That eclipsed the 1m27.324s effort with which Team Kunimitsu's Naoki Yamamoto topped the morning session.

Hiroki Otsu was third-fastest overall and second-fastest in the afternoon aboard the second of the ARTA machines, the #16 car.

Leading the way for Nissan was the #23 NISMO car in which Ronnie Quintarelli set a best time of 1m27.382s in the morning.

Rounding out the order were the #3 NDDP Racing Nissan (Mitsunori Takaboshi), the #64 Nakajima Racing Honda (Kakunoshin Ota) and the #1 Team Impul Nissan (Bertrand Baguette).

Toyota is absent for this week's test but will be present for next week's makers' test at Okayama.

Testing at Fuji continues on Friday with two more two-hour sessions.

Fuji SUPER GT testing times:

Pos. No. Team/Car Drivers Time Set in 1 8 ARTA/Honda Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 1'27.216 pm 2 100 Kunimitsu/Honda Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino 1'27.324 am 3 16 ARTA/Honda Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu 1'27.346 pm 4 23 NISMO/Nissan Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda 1'27.382 am 5 3 NDDP Racing/Nissan Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi 1'27.462 pm 6 64 Nakajima Racing/Honda Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota 1'27.537 pm 7 1 Impul/Nissan Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine 1'27.653 pm