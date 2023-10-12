Autopolis SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT will hold its penultimate round of the 2023 season this weekend at the scenic Autopolis track in Kyushu. Here's how you can follow all the action.
A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the seventh round of the season, slated to begin at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).
For the first time ever, Autopolis will be hosting a 450km race, making SUPER GT's annual visit to the island of Kyushu a real step into the unknown. Teams will have to find the ideal timing to make two mandatory pitstops over the course of 97 laps at a track known for being tough on tyres.
After a tumultuous race last month at Sugo, NDDP Nissan pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi have a narrow two-point lead in the GT500 drivers' standings, but face the considerable disadvantage of being the only drivers in the top class carrying a fuel flow restrictor this weekend with success ballast halved.
That makes this weekend's race a golden opportunity for Chiyo and Takaboshi's nearest rivals, TOM'S Toyota drivers Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata, to make up ground. But with no fewer than nine crews sitting within 20 points of the leaders, it's anyone's guess as to who will head to next month's Motegi season finale in the best position.
Honda squad Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita) won at Autopolis last year and will be eager to make up for the disqualification that cost them victory at Sugo last time out, while ARTA will be hoping to keep up its winning streak after its #8 car (Tomoki Nojiri/Toshiki Oyu) revitalised its title hopes by picking up the win at Sugo.
Particular attention will also be focused on the Team Kunimitsu Honda team as Iori Kimura makes his GT500 debut in place of Naoki Yamamoto, who is out for the remainder of the season following the injuries sustained in his nasty crash in the previous race at Sugo.
In the GT300 class, Toyota outfit Saitama Toyopet takes a 10-point lead into the penultimate round of the season after victory at Sugo, where Hiroki Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai were pipped to the finish by the Team UpGarage Honda after running out of fuel virtually in sight of the chequered flag, only to be awarded the win again when the UpGarage car failed post-race technical inspection.
Yoshida and Kawaai are joined aboard the #52 Toyota GR Supra GT300 this weekend by Toyota junior Seita Nonaka, who has been sidelined since the fire at Fuji in August that brought the Tsuchiya Engineering squad's season to a premature end.
Subaru's hopes of a late title fightback have been boosted by the removal of the extra 15kg of Balance of Performance weight that the works BRZ was handed for Sugo, but Hideki Yamauchi and Takuto Iguchi still face an uphill task to close the 19-point deficit to the championship leaders.
SUPER GT time schedule for Autopolis Round 7
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday October 14
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/1.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 3pm/7am/2am/11pm (Friday)
Sunday October 15
Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)
Race (97 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)
Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone
How can I watch SUPER GT at Autopolis?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Autopolis Round 7
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
1
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|
37
|
Ukyo Sasahara
Giuliano Alesi
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu
|
16
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Tadasuke Makino
Iori Kimura
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Muta Racing Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
Hiroki Katoh
|4
|Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Yokohama
|
Roberto Merhi
Yoshiaki Katayama
Seiya Jin
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler
|9
|
Pacific Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Liang Jiatong
Shintaro Kawabata
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
Yusuke Shiotsu
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
Shinnosuke Yamada
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
Masaki Kano
|27
|Yogibo Racing
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Reimei Ito
Yugo Iwasawa
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Manabu Orido
Hiroaki Nagai
Yuta Kamimura
|31
|apr
|Lexus LC500h GT
|Bridgestone
|
Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
Yuki Nemoto
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuki Tanaka
Takumi Sanada
|50
|Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
Miki Koyama
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
Seita Nonaka
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|K2 R&D LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
Haruki Kurosawa
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
Takuya Otaki
