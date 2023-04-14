Bridgestone decides against using new wet SUPER GT tyre

Listen to this article

The Japanese firm brought a wet tyre featuring an unconventional asymmetric tread pattern (pictured top) to the final test of the pre-season, which was held entirely in wet conditions.

While Michelin and Yokohama tyre users appeared to have the edge when track conditions were at their best, Bridgestone teams - which now comprise 10 of the 15 cars in the top GT500 class - were the strongest in the worst of the rain.

However, ahead of this weekend's Okayama season opener, it has emerged that Bridgestone is sticking with its 2022 tread pattern, which features a more conventional tread design, following mixed feedback with the new design.

SUPER GT tyre manufacturers are only allowed to use one type of wet tyre for the entire season, and must register this prior to the opening race of the season. No intermediate option is allowed.

On the other hand, Yokohama is sticking with the new design it tested at Fuji (below, left), which appears to be heavily inspired by the wet tyre with which Michelin's two cars dominated last year's Sugo round.

Yokohama's two GT500 entries, the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota and Kondo Racing Nissan, both struggled badly for pace at Fuji on a full wet track, and will be hoping for no repeat of similar conditions at Okayama.

Dunlop, which supplies only the Nakajima Racing Honda this year, has suggested meanwhile that it has preparing to use a different design of wet tyre compared to both the Fuji test and 2022.

Michelin was the only tyre manufacturer not to bring a new tread pattern to the Fuji test, keeping the design that worked so well with the two NISMO-run Nissan Zs in the only wet race of last season.

Rain is forecast for the whole day on Saturday at Okayama, meaning both free practice and qualifying are likely to be held in wet conditions, and while clear skies are forecast for Sunday morning, there is the risk of further rain for the race, which is due to start at 1.30pm local time.

