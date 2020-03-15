Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Okayama Testing / Testing report

Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test

shares
comments
Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test
By:
Mar 15, 2020, 7:24 AM

The Cerumo Toyota squad topped both sessions on the second and final day of SUPER GT's Okayama pre-season test on Sunday with its pair of brand new GR Supras.

Sho Tsuboi set the pace in the closing moments of the morning session that was disrupted by no fewer than five red flags at the wheel of Cerumo's #14 car, setting a best time of 1m18.123s and leading a Toyota 1-2 ahead of TOM'S driver Yuhi Sekiguchi.

That turned out to be the day's quickest time, as Hiroaki Ishiura's best effort in the afternoon session of 1m18.193s in the sister #38 machine fell just 0.070s short.

However, Bertrand Baguette's Saturday benchmark of 1m17.850s, set at the wheel of the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT, was not bettered.

Sekiguchi's time in the #36 TOM'S Supra in the morning session was good enough for third overall behind the two Cerumo-run cars, with Baguette once again finishing up as top Honda driver in the #17 machine, just a further 0.007s back.

Read Also:

Nissan's Ronnie Quintarelli was second-quickest in the afternoon, his early effort of 1m18.409s standing until Ishiura went quicker a little over an hour into the session. The time was good enough for fifth overall in the Michelin-shod #23 GT-R.

The ARTA squad failed to improve on its best time from Saturday, Tomoki Nojiri setting the day's sixth-fastest time ahead of Honda stablemate Naoki Yamamoto in the Team Kunimitsu NSX-GT and the Impul Nissan of Daiki Sasaki.

Completing the top 10 overall were the SARD Toyota, driven by ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen, and the Yokohama-shod Kondo Nissan of Mitsunori Takaboshi.

The #37 TOM'S car had another low-key day as the combined efforts of Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa left the pair down in 13th, second-slowest of the Toyota contingent.

A crash for Yuji Kunimoto in the morning at the Moss S at the wheel of the Bandoh Supra meant the day was a write-off for the team, which failed to do any representative running as it was unable to repair the #19 car in time for the afternoon session.

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra with crash damage

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra with crash damage

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kunimoto was taken to the medical centre as a precaution but escaped injury.

In GT300, the Cars Dream Tokai28 Lotus Evora MC of Hiroki Katoh set the pace overall with a best effort of 1m25.595s in the morning session.

Second overall was the quickest car in the afternoon, the works-entered Subaru BRZ R&D Sport on a 1m25.773s, followed by the #31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport, the Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS and the Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

GT500 test results:

Pos. No. Team/Car Drivers Tyre am time pm time
1 14 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Sho Tsuboi

B

 1'18.123 1'18.699
2 38 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

B

 1'18.595 1'18.193
3 36 TOM'S Toyota

France Sacha Fenestraz

Japan Kazuki Nakajima

B

 1'18.351 1'18.634
4 17 Real Honda

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

B

 

 1'18.358 1'19.237
5 23 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

M

 1'18.725 1'18.409
6 8 ARTA Honda

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

B

 1'18.485 1'19.718
7 100 Kunimitsu Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

B

 1'19.405 1'18.663
8 12 Impul Nissan

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

Japan Daiki Sasaki

B

 1'18.849 1'19.314
9 39 SARD Toyota

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

B

 1'19.378 1'18.939
10 24 Kondo Nissan

United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Y

 1'18.969 1'20.020
11 3 B-Max Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

M

 1'19.065 1'19.734
12 64 Nakajima Honda

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

D

 1'20.213 1'19.073
13 37 TOM'S Toyota

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

B

 1'19.108 1'19.296
14 230 Nissan test car - Y 1'22.144 1'19.746
15 16 Mugen Honda

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Y

 1'20.038 1'19.796
16 19 Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

Y

 1'31.346 no time

Tyre key: B = Bridgestone, D = Dunlop, M = Michelin, Y = Yokohama

Related video

Next article
Honda has made "big step forward" with new NSX

Previous article

Honda has made "big step forward" with new NSX

Next article

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama Testing
Drivers Sho Tsuboi
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Fuji

Fuji

3 May - 4 May

Trending

1
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

2
NHRA

Memphis: Rod Fuller final report

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

5
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

3h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough
SGT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy
SGT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all
SGT

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director
FE

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test
SGT

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.