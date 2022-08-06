Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The circuit that "punishes" newcomers to Japan's racing scene Next / Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota scores third pole in succession
Super GT / Fuji II News

Cerumo Toyota hit with 10-second stop-and-go penalty

The Cerumo Toyota SUPER GT team will have to serve a 10-second stop-and-go penalty during this weekend's fourth round of the season at Fuji Speedway.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Cerumo Toyota hit with 10-second stop-and-go penalty
Listen to this article

As expected, the #38 ZENT-sponsored GR Supra driven by Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa has been handed the punishment after the team suffered two engine failures on successive days at the previous round at Suzuka.

SUPER GT rules dictate that GT500 teams are only permitted to use two engines per season, with the use of a third unit triggering a five-second stop-and-go penalty except for reasons of force majeure.

Cerumo has also taken the opportunity to replace its chassis due to fire damage, which usually leads to the same penalty as the unauthorised use of a third engine, but in this case the two penalties have been combined.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

Three-time GT500 champion Tachikawa wrote on his social media: "If you include the time loss of entering the pits, it means we will soon fall almost a minute behind after the start, but we'll do our best to make up for this delay!"

 

Cerumo was one of three Toyota teams that served a penalty for the use of a third engine last year at Autopolis, but veteran pairing Ishiura and Tachikawa were able to recover on that occasion to finish second.

Championship-leading Nissan duo Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi were able to use a new engine and chassis penalty-free in the most recent Suzuka race, where they scored their first victory, as the damage from their huge crash in May's Fuji race was deemed to qualify as force majeure.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The circuit that "punishes" newcomers to Japan's racing scene
Previous article

The circuit that "punishes" newcomers to Japan's racing scene
Next article

Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota scores third pole in succession

Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota scores third pole in succession
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S duo Fenestraz, Miyata take first win Fuji II
Video Inside
Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S duo Fenestraz, Miyata take first win

ARTA recruits Button's title-winning SUPER GT engineer Fuji II
Super GT

ARTA recruits Button's title-winning SUPER GT engineer

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Hiroaki Ishiura More from
Hiroaki Ishiura
Ishiura confirms retirement from Super Formula
Super Formula

Ishiura confirms retirement from Super Formula

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race
Super Formula

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race

Super Formula drivers pushed for return of pitstops Okayama
Video Inside
Super Formula

Super Formula drivers pushed for return of pitstops

Cerumo More from
Cerumo
Cerumo Toyota faces penalty after double engine failure Suzuka
Super GT

Cerumo Toyota faces penalty after double engine failure

Tsuboi has "lost some confidence" after bruising 2021 season
Super Formula

Tsuboi has "lost some confidence" after bruising 2021 season

Bringing a ‘European’ mindset to one of Japan’s top teams
Super GT

Bringing a ‘European’ mindset to one of Japan’s top teams

Latest news

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S duo Fenestraz, Miyata take first win
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S duo Fenestraz, Miyata take first win

TOM'S Toyota pair Sacha Fenestraz and Ritomo Miyata took their first SUPER GT win in the GT500 category in Sunday's fourth round of the season at Fuji Speedway.

ARTA recruits Button's title-winning SUPER GT engineer
Super GT Super GT

ARTA recruits Button's title-winning SUPER GT engineer

The ARTA Honda team has recruited Jenson Button’s title-winning SUPER GT engineer in a surprise mid-season reshuffle.

Quintarelli's Nissan Z "the best it's felt all year" at Fuji
Super GT Super GT

Quintarelli's Nissan Z "the best it's felt all year" at Fuji

Nissan SUPER GT ace Ronnie Quintarelli says his NISMO Z is the best it has felt all season on Saturday at Fuji Speedway, having made use of some set-up hints from the sister NDDP Racing car.

Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota scores third pole in succession
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota scores third pole in succession

Toyota SUPER GT team Racing Project Bandoh made it three pole positions in a row for this weekend's fourth round of the season at Fuji Speedway.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.