Listen to this article

Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi held a narrow 2.5-point lead in the championship going into the Motegi finale, but they started the race one position behind chief rivals Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine in the Impul Nissan.

On the opening lap Chiyo came under pressure from the ARTA Honda of Nojiri and, as the two-time Super Formula champion tried to go around the outside of the Nissan into Turn 5, the two drivers made contact with Nojiri being turned around.

The stewards deemed Chiyo responsible for the collision and slapped him with a drive-through penalty, dropping him outside the points in 12th.

Although the 35-year-old and his teammate Takaboshi were able to climb back up to fourth place, aided by a multi car pile-up in the early stages of the race, it wasn’t enough to prevent the championship slipping from their fingers, as Baguette and Hiramine sealed the title with a second-place finish.

Despite the obvious consequences the incident had on deciding the outcome of the championship, Chiyo doesn’t regret the way he defended his position on the opening lap, explaining how it was crucial not to lose touch with the car of Baguette running just ahead of him.

Asked how he would sum up the 2022 season, Chiyo told Motorsport.com: “Disappointed. I think we tried everything we could. Just the incident made the race a bit difficult, but I have no regrets because we have to win the championship and we had to pass the #12 car.

“I tried but it wasn't a success. We couldn't achieve the championship, so it's a difficult moment for us.

“Michelin’s support was really strong this season as always, they pushed so hard with us. I think we had the potential to win the race, so just very sorry for the incident, obviously, with car #8.”

Mitsunori Takaboshi, Katsumasa Chiyo, #3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nissan’s factory NISMO operation took over the running of the #3 NDDP car from B-Max this year, expanding its presence beyond the flagship #23 entry.

The #3 NDDP car subsequently emerged as the benchmark within the NISMO contingent and had the upper hand over the historically-superior #23 machine for majority of the season, scoring victory in the first Suzuka race in May and again at Sugo in September.

Chiyo hailed the team for putting on an impressive title assault in its first season and vowed to come back stronger in 2023, the second year of the new Nissan Z GT500 car.

“Everyone did a fantastic job this season, especially the car #3, the team members are new members, and me and Takaboshi as well, a very new team," he said.

“The team relationship was very good. Everyone worked together as a one team and really thanks to everyone in the team, Nissan, NISMO, Michelin.

“All the people who supported [us], so that's why I really want to win, but I couldn't. It's so disappointing. I must come back stronger next season. And I will.”