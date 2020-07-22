Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty

shares
comments
Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Jul 22, 2020, 11:42 AM

SUPER GT remains committed to the Class One platform for the foreseeable future despite the DTM’s anticipated move to GT3 cars in 2021, according to the boss of the Japanese racing series.

Both SUPER GT and the DTM run to the same set of regulations and have previously stated their ambition of expanding the scope of the tie-up to start a global championship.

However, the future of Class One has been plunged into doubt in recent months amid the declining health of the DTM, which has been hit hard by the withdrawals of R-Motorsport Aston Martin and Audi.

ITR chief Gerhard Berger has publicly stated that a move to GT3 rules is now the most likely way forward for the DTM, suggesting that the series will drop Class One regulations just two years after it first adopted them in 2019.

However, GTA boss Masaaki Bandoh is unfazed by the troubles faced by the German championship, saying his series will continue with Class One cars irrespective of the direction the DTM takes in the future.

SUPER GT gained international recognition when it ran a pair of joint races with the DTM at Fuji Speedway in November last year, while 2017 GT500 champion Nick Cassidy said the Class One tie-up has also helped bring down costs in SUPER GT by the introduction of standard parts.

“Last year we were able to hold a special interchange race between DTM and SUPER GT in November, and we at GTA are proud of the fact that we were able to make a great achievement on a global scale, and everyone involved feels that we have made a step forward,” Bandoh said.

“However, the coronavirus [pandemic[ has had a major impact on DTM as well, and with Audi pulling out of the race, I understand the difficult situation for ITR as the operator of DTM. 

“It would be best if we could run [another] race event together with DTM, but this will be difficult to do for some time to come.

“However, the Class One regulations that we have developed with ITR are technical regulations, and therefore, SUPER GT will continue to operate these regulations in the GT500 class. We will continue to cooperate with ITR in the future.”

Baguette: SUPER GT doesn't need overseas promotion

This year’s SUPER GT field features a healthy full-season entry of 45 cars, with 15 cars in the manufacturer-exclusive GT500 class joined by another 30 cars based on three different types of regulations in the GT300 category.

Honda, Nissan and Toyota (previously racing under the Lexus brand) have stayed loyal to SUPER GT for decades, while the GT300 field also continues to feature manufacturer-supported entries, such as the works-backed R&D Sport Subaru team.

Real Racing Honda driver Bertrand Baguette, one of six remaining full-time international drivers in the GT500 class, believes the sound position of SUPER GT in Japan means it doesn’t necessarily need an international push. 

“I honestly believe that we don’t really need that," Baguette told Motorsport.com when asked how SUPER GT could continue its efforts to bolster its profile overseas.

"The championship is amazing, we have a lot of fans, a lot of sponsors, a lot of good drivers - the Japanese drivers are really, really quick. A lot of them we don’t even know in Europe, but I can tell you they are so fast. 

“The level is so high and the championship is really healthy, every driver is paid, the manufacturer is putting a lot of money in the championship, the tyre manufacturer war, which is amazing as well.

“I believe that they don’t really this international promotion. But I really hope they continue that [Class One] direction because the championship that we have, the cars that we have are really amazing."

Restart action

Restart action

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R

Previous article

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Wolff not playing role in Aston Martin/Vettel discussions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff not playing role in Aston Martin/Vettel discussions

Where are they now? - Recapping those featured so far
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Where are they now? - Recapping those featured so far

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Latest news

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty
SGT Super GT / Breaking news
1h

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser
SGT Super GT / Analysis

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff not playing role in Aston Martin/Vettel discussions

2
NASCAR

Where are they now? - Recapping those featured so far

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
MotoGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty
SGT

Super GT committed to Class One despite DTM uncertainty

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R
SGT

Nissan's Chiyo reflects on troubled debut for new GT-R

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
SGT

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser
SGT

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

Rookie Fenestraz "surprised" to keep up with Yamamoto
SGT

Rookie Fenestraz "surprised" to keep up with Yamamoto

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.