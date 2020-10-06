Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji III / Breaking news

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"

shares
comments
De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"
By:

Joao Paulo de Oliveira says he's glad to put a "tough year and a half" in SUPER GT's GT300 ranks behind him with a first win in the category last weekend at Fuji Speedway.

The long-time Nissan GT500 man took the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 he shares with Kiyoto Fujinami to a dominant win on Sunday, over 20 seconds clear of the field.

De Oliveira stepped down to the GT300 ranks last year with the D'station Racing Aston Martin outfit, but he and teammate Tomonobu Fujii failed to score points all season.

Returning to the Kondo stable this year, the first half of the 2020 season had yielded a best finish of fourth for de Oliveira, who lost valuable points in a series of incidents at Suzuka and then a post-race penalty at Motegi.

"It’s been a tough year and a half," the Brazilian told Motorsport.com. "I honestly think this is a really difficult class to win a race, especially if conditions aren’t perfect. Sometimes it can be hard to even get a top five.

"It took me longer to win in GT300 than it did in GT500, it was earlier in the season in my second year [2007]. But I’m very glad and I hope it’s the first of many."

Read Also:

Fujinami took the start and moved up from sixth on the grid to lead by lap 15 of 66, but after the pitstops de Oliveira faced a deficit of some 15 seconds to the Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300, which leapt to the head of the field with a no-tyre change pitstop.

But the 39-year-old veteran was able to reel in the Supra at a rate of a second a lap, passing for the lead on lap 50 and building a 20-second buffer at the head of the field.

"It’s one of those things," said de Oliveira. "Sometimes in racing you feel like a victory can be so natural. We executed well today, everything went right: tyres, set-up, strategy, pitstop.

"We made sure we had the tyre in the temperature range and it was consistent. That’s all we needed. The car was working well, the balance was really good. Fuji at this time of year is a bit cooler, so this helps us a little bit with the Yokohama tyre."

De Oliveira and Fujinami have moved up to third in the GT300 standings, 14 points shy of LEON Mercedes pair Naoya Gamou and Togo Suganami, who finished third at Fuji despite carrying the maximum 100kg of success ballast.

The Kondo Nissan will be one of six cars carrying the maximum handicap next time out at Suzuka, having raced with a 48kg penalty at Fuji.

"Suzuka is more abrasive, it’s tougher on the tyres, and we’ll also have 100kg, which will change everything," said de Oliveira. "We need to make sure we select the right tyres for Suzuka, because we are doubling our weight compared to this race.

"The #11 [Gainer Nissan] on Dunlops, and also the #65 [LEON Mercedes] on Bridgestones have been able to [score well with maximum weight]. Now we’ll see if we can."

#56 Realize Nissan Automobile College GT-R

#56 Realize Nissan Automobile College GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Previous article

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji III
Drivers Joao Paulo de Oliveira
Teams Kondo Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Latest news

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

3
Formula 1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Latest news

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"
SGT

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
SGT

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji
SGT

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying
SGT

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory
SGT

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.