Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race schedule in full
Nov 22, 2019, 3:29 PM
The much-anticipated SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji is finally upon us. Here’s the full schedule for the weekend.
All session times are in local time (GMT +9)
Saturday November 23
8:40 - 8:50 Sprint Cup (GT300) Qualifying A
9:00 - 9:10 Sprint Cup (GT300) Qualifying B
9:25 - 9:45 SUPER GT x DTM Qualifying 1
11:50 Sprint Cup (GT300) Race 1
14:26 SUPER GT x DTM Race 1
Sunday November 24
9:00 - 9:20 SUPER GT x DTM Qualifying 2
11:35 Sprint Cup Race 2
14:33 SUPER GT x DTM Race 2
Watch the SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race live and free, from anywhere in the world, with Motorsport.tv.
