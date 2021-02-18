Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test

By:

TOM’S Toyota driver Sacha Fenestraz is set to miss next month's Okayama official SUPER GT pre-season test due to Japan’s ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions.

shares
comments
Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test

Fenestraz is currently in Dubai, having travelled to Spain following the conclusion of the 2020 SUPER GT and Super Formula seasons, and Motorsport.com understands that issues surrounding his visa are currently stopping him from returning to Japan. 

With all foreign nationals needing to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine on their return to Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it means Fenestraz will miss the cut-off date to enter the country and be able to travel to Okayama for the test on March 6-7.

The French-Argentine driver has already had to miss two private tests so far in Japan - the first at Fuji Speedway in January and the second at Okayama at the start of this month. 

Following the official Okayama test, there will be two further days of SUPER GT pre-season running at Fuji on March 27-28, which Fenestraz is still hoping to be present for before the start of the season at Okayama in April.

Fenestraz has a new teammate for the 2021 SUPER GT season, having been named alongside Ryo Hirakawa in the #37 TOM’S Toyota GR Supra last month.

#37 KeePer TOM’S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM’S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

He replaces Formula E-bound Nick Cassidy as Hirakawa’s partner, having spent his rookie season last year sharing the sister #36 TOM’S machine with Yuhi Sekiguchi.

It's unclear whether TOM'S will replace Fenestraz for the Okayama test, or if Hirakawa will pilot the #37 car alone.

Fenestraz’s travel problems also put his participation in doubt for the first Super Formula pre-season test, which takes place the following week at Suzuka. He is contesting the single-seater series with Kondo Racing for a second year.

SUPER GT’s remaining international GT500 drivers based outside of Japan, Bertrand Baguette and Heikki Kovalainen, will both be present for the Okayama test.

Real Racing Honda driver Baguette had to miss the first private test at Fuji while serving quarantine before being reunited with his team for the following test at Okayama.

Read Also:

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

Previous article

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Sacha Fenestraz
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

3h
3
Formula 1

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

5
WRC

Tech analysis: Dissecting the new breed of WRC car, Part 1

Latest news
Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test
SGT

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test

47m
Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
SGT

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

9h
Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
SGT

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

13h
Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Feb 15, 2021
Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
SGT

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

Feb 15, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
Super GT / Breaking news

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

More from
Sacha Fenestraz
Fenestraz set for Cassidy's TOM'S Super GT seat
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set for Cassidy's TOM'S Super GT seat

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020
Super GT / Opinion

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020

"Unlucky" Fenestraz relieved to conclude rookie season
Super Formula / Breaking news

"Unlucky" Fenestraz relieved to conclude rookie season

More from
TOM'S
Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Cassidy: Yamamoto should've won title "much more easily" Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy: Yamamoto should've won title "much more easily"

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

Tech analysis: Dissecting the new breed of WRC car, Part 1
WRC WRC / Analysis

Tech analysis: Dissecting the new breed of WRC car, Part 1

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: Team Amick Hires Ricky Pearson
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Team Amick Hires Ricky Pearson

BUSCH: Lyndon Amick To Be Married Sunday
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Lyndon Amick To Be Married Sunday

Latest news

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.