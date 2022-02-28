Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy

Listen to this article

An extension of the joint venture between long-time GT300 entrant Pacific and Takeshi Kimura's CarGuy outfit had already been announced ahead of SUPER GT's entry list reveal earlier this month, but the car type and driver line-up were not officially revealed.

Now it has been confirmed that gentleman racer Kimura and regular partner Kei Cozzolino will once again team up at the wheel of the Yokohama-shod #9 Pacific CarGuy Ferrari, keeping the Italian marque on the grid.

It means that 10 different makes will be represented in a 28-strong GT300 field in 2022, with Ferrari joining Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Lamborghini. Porsche and Lotus have dropped off the grid.

Kimura and Cozzolino drove together in five out of eight races in SUPER GT last year, with Kimura missing three events that clashed with his FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Am programme.

Naoki Yokomizo deputised for Kimura for the three races he missed, and it was with Cozzolino and Yokomizo that the team achieved its best result of the year at fourth at Suzuka. However, an opportunity for a podium was lost with a puncture in Yokomizo's final outing of the season at Motegi.

Kimura is set for a double programme in 2022 as he combines SUPER GT with an attack on the four-race Japan Cup portion of the GT World Challenge Asia series at the wheel of a CarGuy Ferrari.

Yokomizo meanwhile is set for a full season in GTWC Asia, sharing a Ferrari with Kiyoto Fujinami for new entrant Yogibo Racing.

Entry for Okayama test announced

Team Mach will participate in the Okayama pre-season test on March 12-13 with its Toyota 86 Mother Chassis with three new drivers: Yusuke Tomibayashi, Masaya Kono and Super Taikyu regular Kazuya Oshima (not to be confused with the Toyota factory driver).

The move suggests that the team will not retain its 2021 line-up comprising brothers Yuya and Reiji Hiraki.

All but one of the 28 registered GT300 cars will be in action at Okayama, with only the new Inging Toyota GR86 absent.

Tsuchiya Engineering is set to debut its new self-built version of the Toyota GR Supra, with team boss Takeshi Tsuchiya listed as a third driver.

BMW works driver Augusto Farfus is set to miss the test as expected, with Tsubasa Kondo filling in for the Brazilian in the Team Studie M4 GT3.

GT300 class entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Inging/Cars Tokai Dream28* Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Hiroki Katoh Yuui Tsutsumi 4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama TBA 6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama Satoshi Motoyama Yoshiaki Katayama 7 Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Augusto Farfus* 9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Yokohama Takeshi Kimura Kei Cozzolino 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Kakunoshin Ota 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido 31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport Bridgestone Yuhki Nakayama Koki Saga 34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Iida TBA 50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Masaki Kano Ryohei Sakaguchi 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone Hideki Mutoh Iori Kimura 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka * skipping Okayama test