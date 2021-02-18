Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
Ferrari returns to SUPER GT after an absence of three seasons this year thanks to a new tie-up between Pacific Racing and CarGuy Racing.
The Italian marque will be represented in the GT300 ranks of the Japanese series for the first time since the 2017 season, with CarGuy owner Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino sharing a solo Ferrari 488 GT3 using Yokohama tyres.
It also marks a return to SUPER GT for CarGuy, which previously campaigned a Honda NSX GT3 before quitting after the 2018 season to focus on the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Pacific Racing entered into a tie-up with Aston Martin squad D'station Racing for the 2020 season, but it emerged late last year that the alliance wouldn't continue into 2021.
Cozzolino was drafted in by D'station to replace the absent Nicki Thiim last year, contesting the majority of the season alongside Tomonobu Fujii. He also partnered Kimura for both of CarGuy's Le Mans appearances with Ferrari GTE machinery in 2019 and 2020.
Gentleman racer Kimura meanwhile made two SUPER GT starts last year for the X Works Audi team in place of Hong Kong racer Alex Au.
Ferrari becomes the 10th different brand to be represented on this year's GT300 grid, along with Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Lexus and Lotus.
#50 Arnage Racing Ferrari 488 GT: Akihiro Tsuzuki, Morio Nitta
The last team to field the 488 in SUPER GT was Arnage Racing in 2017, in conjunction with Inging, before the team switched to Mercedes machinery the following year. LM Corsa also used the car in 2016 before it became an exclusive partner of Toyota/Lexus.
It's unclear whether Aston Martin and D'station, which is racing in the WEC this year, will return following the end of their relationship with Pacific.
GT300 teams and drivers so far:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging & Cars Tokai Dream28
|Lotus Evora MC
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Katoh
Ryohei Sakaguchi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|6
|Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing
|Audi R8 LMS
|Yokohama
|
Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takeshi Kimura
Kei Cozzolino
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Kazuki Hoshino
Keishi Ishikawa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Hironobu Yasuda
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Teppei Natori
Takashi Kobayashi
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Yokohama
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Kimiya Sato
|30
|apr
|Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport
|Yokohama
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport
|Bridgestone
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Drago Corse
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryo Michigami
Shogo Mitsuyama
|35
|Team Thailand
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Sean Walkinshaw*
Giuliano Alesi*
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Iida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Masaki Kano
Masataka Yanagida
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Shinichi Takagi
Ren Sato
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
Joao Paulo de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ (2021)
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi*
Hideki Yamauchi*
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Togo Suganami
|96
|K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa)
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Sena Sakaguchi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|RUNUP (Tomei Sports)
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
Yudai Uchida
* not yet officially announced
