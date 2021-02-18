Top events
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

shares
comments
Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
By:

Ferrari returns to SUPER GT after an absence of three seasons this year thanks to a new tie-up between Pacific Racing and CarGuy Racing.

The Italian marque will be represented in the GT300 ranks of the Japanese series for the first time since the 2017 season, with CarGuy owner Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino sharing a solo Ferrari 488 GT3 using Yokohama tyres.

It also marks a return to SUPER GT for CarGuy, which previously campaigned a Honda NSX GT3 before quitting after the 2018 season to focus on the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Pacific Racing entered into a tie-up with Aston Martin squad D'station Racing for the 2020 season, but it emerged late last year that the alliance wouldn't continue into 2021.

Cozzolino was drafted in by D'station to replace the absent Nicki Thiim last year, contesting the majority of the season alongside Tomonobu Fujii. He also partnered Kimura for both of CarGuy's Le Mans appearances with Ferrari GTE machinery in 2019 and 2020.

Gentleman racer Kimura meanwhile made two SUPER GT starts last year for the X Works Audi team in place of Hong Kong racer Alex Au.

Ferrari becomes the 10th different brand to be represented on this year's GT300 grid, along with Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Lexus and Lotus.

#50 Arnage Racing Ferrari 488 GT: Akihiro Tsuzuki, Morio Nitta

#50 Arnage Racing Ferrari 488 GT: Akihiro Tsuzuki, Morio Nitta

The last team to field the 488 in SUPER GT was Arnage Racing in 2017, in conjunction with Inging, before the team switched to Mercedes machinery the following year. LM Corsa also used the car in 2016 before it became an exclusive partner of Toyota/Lexus.

It's unclear whether Aston Martin and D'station, which is racing in the WEC this year, will return following the end of their relationship with Pacific.

GT300 teams and drivers so far:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging & Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC Bridgestone

Hiroki Katoh

Ryohei Sakaguchi
4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Nobuteru Taniguchi

Tatsuya Kataoka
6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama

Satoshi Motoyama

Yoshiaki Katayama
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Yokohama

Takeshi Kimura

Kei Cozzolino
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Kazuki Hoshino

Keishi Ishikawa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Hironobu Yasuda
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Teppei Natori

Takashi Kobayashi
25 Team Tsuchiya Porsche 911 GT3 R Yokohama

Takamitsu Matsui

Kimiya Sato
30 apr Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport Yokohama

Hiroaki Nagai

Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport Bridgestone

Yuhki Nakayama

Koki Saga
34 Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Ryo Michigami

Shogo Mitsuyama
35 Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Sean Walkinshaw*

Giuliano Alesi*
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Taiyou Iida

Yuki Tanaka
50 Arnage Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Masaki Kano

Masataka Yanagida
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Hiroki Yoshida

Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone

Shinichi Takagi

Ren Sato
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Kiyoto Fujinami

Joao Paulo de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Hiroki Yoshimoto

Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ (2021) Dunlop

Takuto Iguchi*

Hideki Yamauchi*
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Naoya Gamou

Togo Suganami
96 K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa) Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Morio Nitta

Sena Sakaguchi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Yuui Tsutsumi

Atsushi Miyake
360 RUNUP (Tomei Sports) Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Takayuki Aoki

Atsushi Tanaka

Yudai Uchida

* not yet officially announced

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Previous article

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Teams Pacific Racing , CARGUY Racing
Author Jamie Klein

