Watch both SUPER GT and WEC on Motorsport.tv this week

On Wednesday, SUPER GT will hold its second race of the season, the Fuji 450km Golden Week classic that is always a highlight of the Japanese racing season.

Just days later, it will be the WEC’s turn to enjoy the spotlight as the 6 Hours of Spa, the traditional ‘dress rehearsal’ for the Le Mans 24 Hours, gets underway on Saturday.

That’s almost nine hours of top-quality sportscar racing action across the two races, and Motorsport.tv is the only place you can follow both of them live with English commentary.

For the low price of just $4.99/£3.99, you can watch all the action from Fuji and Spa as part of a one-month subscription, as well as a whole lot more - including this month’s Autopolis Super Formula race (May 22) and Suzuka SUPER GT (May 29) round.

Motorsport.tv’s busy week of sportscar broadcasting begins on Tuesday, with qualifying for the Fuji 450km set to begin at 3pm local time (GMT +9). The 100-lap race, which features two mandatory pitstops, is slated to commence on Wednesday at 2.30pm local time.

That will be followed by WEC qualifying on Friday evening, starting at 6.20pm local time (GMT +2) and the six-hour race on Saturday at 3pm local time.

