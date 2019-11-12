Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'

A total of seven cars from the DTM - four Audi RS5 DTMs and three BMW M4 DTMs - will join the regular field of 15 GT500 cars for the pair of races on November 23-24.

While almost all of the SUPER GT teams have elected to split driving duties across their two full-season drivers, Audi and BMW's chosen drivers will take part in both races.

As previously announced, Marco Wittmann, Kamui Kobayashi and Alex Zanardi make up BMW's line-up for the event, while Audi has picked Rene Rast, Loic Duval, Benoit Treluyer and Mike Rockenfeller to represent it.

Only two full-season GT500 drivers are absent: Jenson Button and Bertrand Baguette.

Button, who made his final SUPER GT appearance in this month's Motegi season finale, had already indicated he would not take part in the Fuji races, while Baguette is absent on Intercontinental GT Challenge duties at Kyalami with Honda.

Naoki Yamamoto will therefore contest both races in the Team Kunimitsu NSX-GT, while Real Racing's Honda will be driven by Koudai Tsukakoshi each day.

The full line-up of drivers for the two races can be seen below:

Entry list:

No. Car Entrant Driver Race 1 (Sat) Driver Race 2 (Sun) 00 BMW BMW Team RBM Kamui Kobayashi Kamui Kobayashi 1 Honda Team Kunimitsu Naoki Yamamoto Naoki Yamamoto 3 Nissan NDDP Racing with B-Max Frederic Makowiecki Kohei Hirate 4 BMW BMW Team RBM Alex Zanardi Alex Zanardi 6 Lexus Lexus Team LeMans Kenta Yamashita Kazuya Oshima 8 Honda ARTA Takuya Izawa Tomoki Nojiri 11 BMW BMW Team RBM Marco Wittmann Marco Wittmann 12 Nissan Team Impul Daiki Sasaki James Rossiter 16 Honda Team Mugen Hideki Mutoh Daisuke Nakajima 17 Honda Real Racing Koudai Tsukakoshi Koudai Tsukakoshi 19 Lexus Lexus Team Bandoh Sho Tsuboi Yuji Kunimoto 21 Audi WRT Hitotsuyama Audi Benoit Treluyer Benoit Treluyer 23 Nissan NISMO Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda 24 Nissan Kondo Racing Jann Mardenborough Mitsunori Takaboshi 28 Audi Audi Sport Team Phoenix Loic Duval Loic Duval 33 Audi Audi Sport Team Rosberg Rene Rast Rene Rast 36 Lexus Lexus Team TOM'S Yuhi Sekiguchi Kazuki Nakajima 37 Lexus Lexus Team TOM'S Nick Cassidy Ryo Hirakawa 38 Lexus Lexus Team Cerumo Yuji Tachikawa Hiroaki Ishiura 39 Lexus Lexus Team SARD Yuichi Nakayama Heikki Kovalainen 64 Honda Nakajima Racing Tadasuke Makino Narain Karthikeyan 99 Audi Audi Sport Abt Sportsline Mike Rockenfeller Mike Rockenfeller

Support races attract meagre 12-car entry

Just 12 cars are set to contest the two support races for SUPER GT's GT300 cars at Fuji, known collectively as the 'auto sport Web Sprint Cup'.

Of these, only seven are full-season SUPER GT entries, while the remainder are cars that have raced in Super Taikyu and the Suzuka 10 Hours this year.

The full-season GT300 teams participating are NILLZ Racing (Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3), Tsuchiya Engineering (Toyota 86 MC), apr (Toyota GR Sport Prius PHV), Saitama Toyopet (Toyota Mark X MC), LM Corsa (Lexus RC F GT3) and Tomei Sports (Nissan).

NILLZ Racing, apr and LM Corsa are fielding two cars each, although in the case of LM Corsa it is entering a Ferrari 488 GT3 alongside one of its regular Lexus entries.

Among the extra entries is a McLaren 720S GT3 entered by Hanashima Racing, which was raced by Mika Hakkinen in the Suzuka 10 Hours (below) but is set to be driven in Fuji by historics racer Katsuaki Kubota and Toyota-backed youngster Kazuto Kotaka.

The Corvette C7 GT3-R that appeared at Suzuka is also making another outing under the 'BINGO RACING' banner, boosting the number of marques represented to six.