Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Fuji has been a Toyota stronghold for the past couple of seasons, with the Shizuoka Prefecture track's kilometre-long main straight playing to the strengths of the slippery, low-drag GR Supra GT500.

However, that could all change this time round with the introduction of the new Nissan Z and Honda's updated Type S-based NSX-GT, as well as the changes Toyota has made to the Supra since last year.

Toyota got its campaign off to a winning start last month at Okayama, with the #14 Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima taking the spoils, but Honda and Nissan each managed to get a car on the podium as well, a clear sign of a the fantastic three-way battle to come in GT500.

Yamashita and Oshima will be hard-pressed to repeat their Okayama win however as they are saddled with the maximum 42kg of success ballast, with each point earned worth 2kg of extra weight.

Among those hoping to capitalise on having low success ballast will be the #36 TOM'S crew (Sho Tsuboi/Giuliano Alesi, 10kg), the Impul Nissan squad (Bertrand Baguette/Kazuki Hiramine, 8kg), and Honda outfits ARTA (Tomoki Nojiri/Nirei Fukuzumi, 2kg) and Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita, 4kg), which won last year's Fuji Golden Week race.

Strategy will also play an important role, with each car having to make two pitstops instead of the normal single stop.

In the GT300 class, every point so far is worth 3kg of ballast, meaning the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 that won at Okayama (Joao Paulo de Oliveira/Kiyoto Fujinami) is saddled with 60kg of ballast.

Toyota's GR Supra GT300 traditionally goes well around Fuji, with the LM Corsa team (Hiroki Yoshimoto/Shunsuke Kohno) keen to add to its pair of victories at the track last year. Another car to keep an eye on is the Team LeMans Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo II, as ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi makes his debut.

Max Racing also makes its return after sitting out the Okayama opener, bringing the field up to 28 cars in GT300 and 43 in total.

SUPER GT time schedule for Fuji, Round 2

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Tuesday May 3

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.00am/1.00am/8.00pm (Monday)/5.00pm (Monday)

Qualifying – 3pm/7am/2am/11pm (Monday)

Wednesday May 4

Warm-up – 1.10pm/5.10am/12.10am/9.10pm (Tuesday)

Race (100 laps) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Tuesday)

How can I watch SUPER GT at Fuji?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Fuji, Round 2

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi Team Impul Bridgestone 12 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ritomo Miyata Sacha Fenestraz Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B Hiroki Katoh Yuui Tsutsumi 4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y Reiji Hiraki Yusuke Tomibayashi 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y Yoshiaki Katayama Roberto Merhi Shintaro Kawabata 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M Seiji Ara Augusto Farfus Tsubasa Kondo 9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y Kei Cozzolino Takeshi Kimura 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Ryuichiro Tomita Riki Okusa Yusuke Shiotsu 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Hironobu Yasuda Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y Takashi Kobayashi Kakunoshin Ota 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido Hibiki Taira 31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B Yuhki Nakayama Koki Saga 34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka 50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y Masaki Kano Ryohei Sakaguchi Takeshi Suehiro 52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B Togo Suganami Kohta Kawaai 55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B Hideki Mutoh Iori Kimura 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka Yusaku Shibata Current SUPER GT championship standings GT500 class: Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast 1 Rookie Racing Toyota Kazuya Oshima

Kenta Yamashita 21 42kg 2 Kunimitsu Honda Naoki Yamamoto

Tadasuke Makino 15 30kg 3 NISMO Nissan Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda 11 22kg 4 Cerumo Toyota Yuji Tachikawa

Hiroaki Ishiura 8 16kg 5 NDDP Nissan Katsumasa Chiyo

Mitsunori Takaboshi 6 12kg 6 TOM'S Toyota Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 5 10kg 7 Impul Nissan Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine 4 8kg 8 SARD Toyota Yuhi Sekiguchi

Yuichi Nakayama 3 6kg 9 Real Racing Honda Koudai Tsukakoshi

Nobuharu Matsushita 2 4kg 10 ARTA Honda Tomoki Nojiri

Nirei Fukuzumi 1 2kg GT300 class: Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast 1 Kondo Racing Nissan Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 20 60kg 2 UpGarage Honda Takashi Kobayashi

Kakunoshin Ota 15 45kg 3 LEON Mercedes Naoya Gamou

Takuro Shinohara 11 33kg 4 Pacific CarGuy Ferrari Kei Cozzolino

Naoki Yokomizo 8 24kg 5 LeMans Audi Satoshi Motoyama

Yoshiaki Katayama 6 18kg 6 Gainer Nissan Ryuichiro Tomita

Riki Okusa 5 15kg 7 Goodsmile Mercedes Nobuteru Taniguchi

Tatsuya Kataoka 4 12kg 8 JLOC Lamborghini Kosuke Matsuura

Natsu Sakaguchi 3 9kg 9 Subaru Takuto Iguchi

Hideki Yamauchi 3 9kg 10 Gainer Nissan Hironobu Yasuda

Keishi Ishikawa 1 3kg