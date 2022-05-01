Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT continues its 2022 season on Tuesday and Wednesday with its traditional Golden Week fixture at Fuji Speedway, the first of three 450km races this year. Here's how you can follow all the action.
Fuji has been a Toyota stronghold for the past couple of seasons, with the Shizuoka Prefecture track's kilometre-long main straight playing to the strengths of the slippery, low-drag GR Supra GT500.
However, that could all change this time round with the introduction of the new Nissan Z and Honda's updated Type S-based NSX-GT, as well as the changes Toyota has made to the Supra since last year.
Toyota got its campaign off to a winning start last month at Okayama, with the #14 Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima taking the spoils, but Honda and Nissan each managed to get a car on the podium as well, a clear sign of a the fantastic three-way battle to come in GT500.
Yamashita and Oshima will be hard-pressed to repeat their Okayama win however as they are saddled with the maximum 42kg of success ballast, with each point earned worth 2kg of extra weight.
Among those hoping to capitalise on having low success ballast will be the #36 TOM'S crew (Sho Tsuboi/Giuliano Alesi, 10kg), the Impul Nissan squad (Bertrand Baguette/Kazuki Hiramine, 8kg), and Honda outfits ARTA (Tomoki Nojiri/Nirei Fukuzumi, 2kg) and Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita, 4kg), which won last year's Fuji Golden Week race.
Strategy will also play an important role, with each car having to make two pitstops instead of the normal single stop.
In the GT300 class, every point so far is worth 3kg of ballast, meaning the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 that won at Okayama (Joao Paulo de Oliveira/Kiyoto Fujinami) is saddled with 60kg of ballast.
Toyota's GR Supra GT300 traditionally goes well around Fuji, with the LM Corsa team (Hiroki Yoshimoto/Shunsuke Kohno) keen to add to its pair of victories at the track last year. Another car to keep an eye on is the Team LeMans Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo II, as ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi makes his debut.
Max Racing also makes its return after sitting out the Okayama opener, bringing the field up to 28 cars in GT300 and 43 in total.
SUPER GT time schedule for Fuji, Round 2
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Tuesday May 3
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.00am/1.00am/8.00pm (Monday)/5.00pm (Monday)
Qualifying – 3pm/7am/2am/11pm (Monday)
Wednesday May 4
Warm-up – 1.10pm/5.10am/12.10am/9.10pm (Tuesday)
Race (100 laps) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Tuesday)
How can I watch SUPER GT at Fuji?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Fuji, Round 2
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
12
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|
37
|
Ritomo Miyata
Sacha Fenestraz
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
Team Mugen
|
Dunlop
|
16
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|B
|
Hiroki Katoh
Yuui Tsutsumi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Reiji Hiraki
Yusuke Tomibayashi
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Y
|
Yoshiaki Katayama
Roberto Merhi
Shintaro Kawabata
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|M
|
Seiji Ara
Augusto Farfus
Tsubasa Kondo
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Y
|
Kei Cozzolino
Takeshi Kimura
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
Yusuke Shiotsu
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|D
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Y
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Seita Nonaka
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Y
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
Hibiki Taira
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
|B
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Busou Drago Corse
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Masataka Yanagida
Yuji Ide
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|
Y
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Masaki Kano
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Takeshi Suehiro
|52
|Saitama Toyopet GB
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|B
|
Togo Suganami
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|B
|
Hideki Mutoh
Iori Kimura
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|D
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|Subaru/R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|D
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|B
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|D
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Y
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
Yusaku Shibata
Current SUPER GT championship standings
GT500 class:
|Pos.
|Team/Car
|Drivers
|Points
|Ballast
|1
|Rookie Racing Toyota
| Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|21
|42kg
|2
|
Kunimitsu Honda
| Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
|15
|30kg
|3
|NISMO Nissan
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|11
|22kg
|4
|Cerumo Toyota
| Yuji Tachikawa
Hiroaki Ishiura
|8
|16kg
|5
|NDDP Nissan
| Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|6
|12kg
|6
|TOM'S Toyota
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|5
|10kg
|7
|Impul Nissan
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|4
|8kg
|8
|SARD Toyota
| Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|3
|6kg
|9
|Real Racing Honda
| Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|2
|4kg
|10
|ARTA Honda
| Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|1
|2kg
GT300 class:
|Pos.
|Team/Car
|Drivers
|Points
|Ballast
|1
|Kondo Racing Nissan
| Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|20
|60kg
|2
|UpGarage Honda
| Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|15
|45kg
|3
|LEON Mercedes
| Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|11
|33kg
|4
|Pacific CarGuy Ferrari
| Kei Cozzolino
Naoki Yokomizo
|8
|24kg
|5
|LeMans Audi
| Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|6
|18kg
|6
|Gainer Nissan
| Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
|5
|15kg
|7
|Goodsmile Mercedes
| Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|4
|12kg
|8
|JLOC Lamborghini
| Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|3
|9kg
|9
|Subaru
| Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|3
|9kg
|10
|Gainer Nissan
| Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|1
|3kg