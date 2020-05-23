Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT considering closed-doors Fuji opener

shares
comments
Super GT considering closed-doors Fuji opener
By:
May 23, 2020, 10:17 AM

SUPER GT is considering opening its 2020 season with a behind-closed-doors race at Fuji Speedway in July, Motorsport.com has learned.

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, series organiser GTA released a revised calendar in early April kicking off with a trip to Okayama on July 11-12, and postponing the championship’s overseas races in Thailand and Malaysia until the winter.

However, it’s unlikely that the Okayama race would be open to spectators, and there are growing doubts over whether the former Pacific Grand Prix venue would be willing to host a race without ticket revenue and other associated income streams.

Instead, talks are being held to establish whether Fuji could potentially host the season opener on July 19 without fans present. Currently, the Toyota-owned track occupies the second slot on the revised calendar and is due to hold its race on August 8-9.

This would involve a condensed schedule, potentially including a shorter race distance than the currently-planned 500km, and strict limits on the number of personnel each team would be allowed to have on-site. Some media would be permitted to attend.

The Okayama race would then be delayed until later in the year, increasing the likelihood it could take place with at least some spectators in attendance.

After experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases in late March and April, Japan has now lifted its state of emergency in all but five prefectures as the rate of infection has slowed. The country has just over 16,500 confirmed cases, an increase of about 4,000 in the last month.

While other Japanese sports leagues are now contemplating resuming competition as soon as June, it is unlikely spectators will be able to attend for some time to come.

Japan’s other major championship Super Formula has yet to reveal a revised 2020 calendar, having postponed the first four rounds on its original schedule.

The first date that remains in place for now is the Motegi race on August 29-30, although it remains possible that the single-seater series could begin sooner than that.

Related video

Next article
TOM'S stalwart Sekiya departs team after 37 years

Previous article

TOM'S stalwart Sekiya departs team after 37 years
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
MotoGP

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Esports

Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race

4
Formula 1

Renault admits Hulkenberg "upset" by Canada team orders

5
Formula 1

Hungary enters frame as British GP hopes fade

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Super GT considering closed-doors Fuji opener
SGT

Super GT considering closed-doors Fuji opener

TOM'S stalwart Sekiya departs team after 37 years
SGT

TOM'S stalwart Sekiya departs team after 37 years

BMW considered 2020 Super GT entry with DTM car
SGT

BMW considered 2020 Super GT entry with DTM car

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race
SGT

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race

Kovalainen approves of wide-ranging SARD changes
SGT

Kovalainen approves of wide-ranging SARD changes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.