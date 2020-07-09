Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

While SUPER GT has long since used a two-day format for its events, practice traditionally occurs on Saturday morning before qualifying takes place later that day.

However, in order to further condense the action and mitigate health risks by reducing the time personnel need to be at the track, action will now begin at 4pm local time with a single one hour, 50 minute practice session, including 10 minutes of GT500-only running.

Qualifying will then commence at 9.30am on Sunday, with separate Q1 groups established for the bumper 29-car GT300 field. GT500 will continue to use its usual two-part format, with eight of the 15 cars in Q1 progressing to the pole shootout.

A 20-minute warm-up session, usually held on Sunday morning, will then take place at 1.40pm before the 66-lap, 300km race begins at 3pm, with a two-and-a-half-hour time limit.

The qualifying groups for the GT300 runners, which are based on last year's championship positions, can also be seen below.

Time schedule for Fuji Super GT opener:

Saturday July 18

Free practice 16:00-17:30

GT300-only practice 17:30-17:40

GT500-only practice 17:40-17:50

Sunday July 19

GT300 Q1, Group A 9:30-9:40

GT300 Q1, Group B 9:48-9:58

GT500 Q1 10:03-10:13

GT300 Q2 10:23-10:33

GT500 Q2 10:41-10:51

Warm-up 13:40-14:00

Race 15:00 (66 laps, latest finish 17:30)

Qualifying groups for GT300 cars: