Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji / Breaking news

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

shares
comments
Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 3:22 AM

Fuji Speedway has issued an unusual schedule for next weekend's opening round of the SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway, with qualifying being moved to Sunday morning.

While SUPER GT has long since used a two-day format for its events, practice traditionally occurs on Saturday morning before qualifying takes place later that day.

However, in order to further condense the action and mitigate health risks by reducing the time personnel need to be at the track, action will now begin at 4pm local time with a single one hour, 50 minute practice session, including 10 minutes of GT500-only running.

Qualifying will then commence at 9.30am on Sunday, with separate Q1 groups established for the bumper 29-car GT300 field. GT500 will continue to use its usual two-part format, with eight of the 15 cars in Q1 progressing to the pole shootout.

A 20-minute warm-up session, usually held on Sunday morning, will then take place at 1.40pm before the 66-lap, 300km race begins at 3pm, with a two-and-a-half-hour time limit.

The qualifying groups for the GT300 runners, which are based on last year's championship positions, can also be seen below.

Time schedule for Fuji Super GT opener:

Saturday July 18
Free practice   16:00-17:30
GT300-only practice   17:30-17:40
GT500-only practice   17:40-17:50

Sunday July 19
GT300 Q1, Group A    9:30-9:40
GT300 Q1, Group B    9:48-9:58
GT500 Q1    10:03-10:13
GT300 Q2    10:23-10:33
GT500 Q2    10:41-10:51
Warm-up     13:40-14:00
Race    15:00 (66 laps, latest finish 17:30)

Qualifying groups for GT300 cars:

Group A (14 cars) Group B (15 cars)

#55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3

#4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

#56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3

#60 LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3

#10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ

#33 X Works Audi R8 LMS

#25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Porsche 911 GT3 R

#9 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

#2 Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC

#360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#30 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport

#6 Inging Motorsport Toyota 86 MC

#96 K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa) Lexus RC F GT3

#11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

#87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3

#52 Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300

#34 Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3

#18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3

#21 Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS

#5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC

#31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport

#7 Team Studie BMW M6 GT3

#50 Arnage Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

#48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3

#244 Max Racing Lexus RC F GT3
Next article
Baguette to contest Fuji Super GT opener after all

Previous article

Baguette to contest Fuji Super GT opener after all

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer
Supercars / Supercars
3h

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Greenville Pickens 2002 final standings
NASCAR / NASCAR

Greenville Pickens 2002 final standings

Why sparks may fly over IndyCar's domed skids
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why sparks may fly over IndyCar's domed skids

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa

Latest news

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT
1h

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

Baguette to contest Fuji Super GT opener after all
Super GT / Super GT

Baguette to contest Fuji Super GT opener after all

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener

Kunimitsu Honda saved from "terrible" start to season
Super GT / Super GT

Kunimitsu Honda saved from "terrible" start to season

Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Supercars

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

3h
3
NASCAR

Greenville Pickens 2002 final standings

4
IndyCar

Why sparks may fly over IndyCar's domed skids

5
Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
SGT

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

Baguette to contest Fuji Super GT opener after all
SGT

Baguette to contest Fuji Super GT opener after all

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener
SGT

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener

Kunimitsu Honda saved from "terrible" start to season
SGT

Kunimitsu Honda saved from "terrible" start to season

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace
SGT

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.