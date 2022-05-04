Fuji SUPER GT red-flagged again after horrifying Nissan accident

Listen to this article

Takaboshi was chasing race leader Yuhi Sekiguchi in the SARD Toyota on lap 59 when he was forced to swerve to the left to avoid the slow-moving #50 Arnage Toyota GT300 car of Takeshi Suehiro that was running very close to the pit wall.

This caused the Takaboshi driver to lose control of his Nissan Z and he crashed hard into the barriers on the left-hand side of the track, with pieces of debris flying from his car.

The Japanese driver’s car spun multiple times due to the impact before coming to a rest just next to the pit wall.

The race was suspended immediately, with several safety vehicles and an ambulance arriving to the scene.

Organisers revealed that Takaboshi was able to extricate himself out of the car before being taken into the ambulance for health checks.

No fractures were detected after initial scans but Takaboshi was later taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This was the second time the race was red-flagged after Hisashi Wada’s #22 R’Qs Mercedes-AMG GT3 sustained heavy damage in an incident at the exit of Turn 13.

