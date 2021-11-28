Holding a five-point championship lead prior to the race, Yamamoto looked well on course for a third GT500 title in four years as he was running a comfortable fifth aboard the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT that had been started by his teammate Tadasuke Makino.

That was until the start of lap 51 of 66, when Yamamoto was taken out by the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 of Ren Sato at Turn 1 - giving the Stanley-liveried Honda considerable damage, forcing Yamamoto into the pits and ending his title hopes.

That meant Sekiguchi and Tsuboi, who had gone into the race 16 points down on Yamamoto with only 20 on offer, were suddenly thrust into a title-winning position, with Tsuboi holding a comfortable lead over the sister #37 TOM'S machine of Ryo Hirakawa and Sacha Fenestraz.

Tsuboi reeled off the remaining laps to seal his first win, a first for the #36 side of the TOM'S garage and Sekiguchi since the 2019 season finale and a first TOM'S title since 2017. It was also the first GT500 title for a Supra since 2005.

Hirakawa brought home the #37 car in second to make it a TOM'S one-two, while the pole-sitting Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima completed a podium lockout for Toyota.

Two more GR Supras, the Cerumo car (Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura) and the SARD machine (Heikki Kovalainen/Yuichi Nakayama), completed the top five ahead of the best of the surviving Hondas, the ARTA car of Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi, which could manage no better than sixth.

In the GT300 class, Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi secured Subaru its first-ever title with a third-place finish, while LM Corsa Toyota duo Shunsuke Kohno and Hiroki Yoshimoto took the victory.

