Subscribe
Previous / Natori replaces Fujinami at Kondo Nissan for 2023 SUPER GT season
Super GT News

Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive

Kiyoto Fujinami has publicly apologised for the violent incident that appears to have cost him his place on the Nissan SUPER GT roster for the 2023 season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive
Listen to this article

The 27-year-old, a two-time GT300 class champion for Kondo Racing alongside Joao Paulo de Oliveira, posted a brief statement on his Twitter account hours after NISMO announced that his seat would be taken by Teppei Natori this year.

While details of the incident remain unclear, multiple sources have indicated to Motorsport.com that it relates to Fujinami punching one of the drivers belonging to his KF Motorsport team that races in the Fuji Speedway-based Vita Pro series.

Fujinami wrote: “I would like to sincerely express my apologies to all those involved and to the fans for the huge concern this incident has caused.

“That I fell into such a situation as part of my role in leading drivers has made me keenly realise my immaturity. I will take this as a lesson and devote myself to ensuring that nothing like this ever happens again.”

When contacted for comment by Motorsport.com, NISMO would only reiterate its earlier stance that “discussions did not progress beyond the contract stage” with Fujinami.

Kiyoto Fujinami（#56 Kondo Racing GT-R）

Kiyoto Fujinami（#56 Kondo Racing GT-R）

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

It appears unlikely that Fujinami will race in SUPER GT this year following the apparent termination of his relationship with Nissan, which comes just weeks after he tested for Kondo Racing’s GT500 squad at Suzuka.

Fujinami appeared poised to finally make the step up to the top class after achieving his second GT300 title alongside de Oliveira, and replace Kohei Hirate in Kondo’s #24 Nissan Z.

Instead, Hirate keeps his seat alongside Daiki Sasaki for a second season, with Nissan opting to make no changes to the driver line-ups across its four-car GT500 stable.

Fujinami, a former member of Nissan’s Driver Development Programme, made his SUPER GT debut in 2017 for Team Mach before going on to win two titles in the top ST-X class of the Super Taikyu series in 2018-19 at the wheel of Nissan machinery.

That earned him a spot in Kondo’s GT300 line-up alongside de Oliveira, alongside whom he won the 2020 title before adding a second triumph last year.

shares
comments

Natori replaces Fujinami at Kondo Nissan for 2023 SUPER GT season
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Glickenhaus has suffered ‘huge damage’ from being blocked by IMSA

Glickenhaus has suffered ‘huge damage’ from being blocked by IMSA

IMSA

Glickenhaus suffering 'huge damage' Glickenhaus has suffered ‘huge damage’ from being blocked by IMSA

Natori replaces Fujinami at Kondo Nissan for 2023 SUPER GT season

Natori replaces Fujinami at Kondo Nissan for 2023 SUPER GT season

Super GT

Natori replaces Fujinami at Kondo Natori replaces Fujinami at Kondo Nissan for 2023 SUPER GT season

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Kiyoto Fujinami
What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami?

What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami?

Super GT

Why Fujinami wasn't named by Nissan What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami?

Kondo Nissan's champions had 'star watching over us'

Kondo Nissan's champions had 'star watching over us'

Super GT
Motegi

Kondo champions thank 'lucky star' Kondo Nissan's champions had 'star watching over us'

Baguette headlines Nissan SUPER GT ‘shootout’ test line-up

Baguette headlines Nissan SUPER GT ‘shootout’ test line-up

Super GT

Baguette takes part in Nissan test Baguette headlines Nissan SUPER GT ‘shootout’ test line-up

Kondo Racing More from
Kondo Racing
The Toyota junior with a point to prove in Super Formula

The Toyota junior with a point to prove in Super Formula

Super Formula

Why Kotaka has a point to prove The Toyota junior with a point to prove in Super Formula

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Super Formula

Fenestraz good enough for F1 - Krumm Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Super Formula
Suzuka December Testing

Yamashita tries out Fenestraz's car Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Latest news

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish

Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish Austin Hill takes Daytona Xfinity win as Mayer flips in dramatic finish

Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

ARCA ARCA

Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.