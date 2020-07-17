Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Practice 1 in
02 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji / Top List

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji

shares
comments
Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 2:17 PM

Check out the best images from set-up day for the opening round of the 2020 SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway.

This weekend's 300km race, the first of four at Fuji planned for 2020, marks the start of a campaign that was put on hold for three months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with most other categories of motorsport worldwide, the first race will be held behind closed doors with no fans present, while the 2,000-odd people working in the paddock have been subject to strict health controls, including temperature checks on arrival at the track.

A total of 44 cars, 15 in the top GT500 class and 29 in the GT300 division, are set to take part in the Fuji event, which has a compressed schedule (click here for details).

One last-minute change to the entry list is that Kei Cozzolino, a regular in the FIA World Endurance Championship, is replacing the absent Nicki Thiim in the #9 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside Tomonobu Fujii.

A number of other international drivers, most notably SARD Toyota man Heikki Kovalainen, have also been unable to make it to Fuji due to travel restrictions.

For more information about the season to come, click here for our season preview.

Click on the arrows at the edge of each image to advance through the gallery:

Slider
List

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R
1/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN GT-R

#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN GT-R
2/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra
3/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra
4/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
5/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#55 ARTA NSX GT3

#55 ARTA NSX GT3
6/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#7 Studie BMW M6

#7 Studie BMW M6
7/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#7 Studie BMW M6

#7 Studie BMW M6
8/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

#8 ARTA NSX-GT
9/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#96 K-tunes Racing RC F GT3

#96 K-tunes Racing RC F GT3
10/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

2020 Super GT all cars

2020 Super GT all cars
11/26

Photo by: GTA

Ronnie Quintarelli （#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Ronnie Quintarelli （#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）
12/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Takuto Iguchi（#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT）

Takuto Iguchi（#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT）
13/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Masataka Bandoh, team director（#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra）

Masataka Bandoh, team director（#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra）
14/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kohei Hirate（#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL GT-R）

Kohei Hirate（#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL GT-R）
15/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tsugio Matsuda（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Tsugio Matsuda（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）
16/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Juichi Wakisaka, team director（#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra）

Juichi Wakisaka, team director（#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra）
17/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#21 Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS

#21 Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS
18/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra

#19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra
19/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
20/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#14 WAKO'S 4CR GR Supra

#14 WAKO'S 4CR GR Supra
21/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R
22/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
23/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
24/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
25/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT
26/26

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season

Previous article

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season

Trending Today

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives
Formula 1 / Formula 1
17m

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

Renault: Racing Point protest is about F1’s future
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Renault: Racing Point protest is about F1’s future

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati
World Superbike / World Superbike

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Latest news

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji
Super GT / Super GT
1h

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season
Super GT / Super GT

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E / Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut
Super GT / Super GT

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut

Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

17m
2
Formula 1

Renault: Racing Point protest is about F1’s future

2h
3
World Superbike

“Regenerated” Melandri back in WSBK with Barni Ducati

4
Super GT

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

5
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji
SGT

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season
SGT

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut
SGT

Honda’s Fukuzumi "worried" about GT500 debut

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener
SGT

Aston Martin's Thiim forced to miss Super GT opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.