A total of 42 cars will do battle this weekend, including all 15 GT500 cars present as well as 27 of the 28 GT300 cars that were announced on the full-season entry list, with only Max Racing's Toyota GR Supra absent.

Honda squad Mugen became the 15th and final team in the GT500 class to show off its final 2022 colours on Friday, its NSX-GT sporting a subtly revised version of its previous Red Bull livery - having run in a carbon-and-silver interim design throughout pre-season testing.

In the GT300 class, Tsuchiya Engineering's self-built GR Supra was spotted in its familiar 'Hoppy' colours for the first time, having likewise run in a plain livery during its first run last month at Fuji Speedway.

Pacific CarGuy Racing and Drago Corse were among the other teams in the lower division to show off their final colour schemes in the flesh.

Qualifying for the 2022 season opener begins at 2.00pm local time (GMT +9) on Saturday, with the 300km, 82-lap race following at the same time on Sunday.