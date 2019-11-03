Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
06 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Motegi / Breaking news

Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut

shares
comments
Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 3:24 AM

SUPER GT's 2020-spec GT500 cars made their public debut in a demonstration run ahead of the final round of the season at Motegi.

The new cars, which are designed to conform to the Class One regulations that SUPER GT will share with the DTM next year, were first unveiled in September and since then have been tested behind closed doors.

Sunday's demo run marked the first time that the new Toyota GR Supra, the revised front-engined Honda NSX-GT and the 2020-spec Nissan GT-R hit the track in public.

Toyota and Lexus SUPER GT veteran Yuji Tachikawa drove the Supra, outgoing series champion Naoki Yamamoto the Honda and Tsugio Matsuda the Nissan. The trio completed three laps apiece of the Motegi track.

Tachikawa, who campaigned the previous-generation Supra in the JGTC between 1999 and 2005, commented: "Above all, I'm looking forward to racing next year because the Supra is coming back to SUPER GT.

"The number of common components will increase next year, so it will be harder to make a difference, but TRD is working hard to develop it. So far testing has gone well."

Ahead of his final SUPER GT race alongside Jenson Button, Yamamoto commented: "I'm happy the fans have got to see the NSX running in front-rear configuration.

"It was difficult for Honda to convert a car that had been running in midship configuration until now, so I would like to thank Honda and I will do my best to become champion in this car."

Watch the final round of the 2019 SUPER GT season live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

Slider
List

Toyota GR Supra、Honda NSX-GT、Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Toyota GR Supra、Honda NSX-GT、Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
1/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Honda NSX-GT（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Honda NSX-GT（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
2/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
3/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Toyota GR Supra、（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）

Toyota GR Supra、（2020 GT500 Cars Demo）
4/4

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Next article
Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider

Previous article

Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider

Next article

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi
Drivers Tsugio Matsuda , Naoki Yamamoto , Yuji Tachikawa
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

1h
3
World Superbike

Haslam: WSBK will suit Redding better than BSB

4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

29m
5
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
SGT

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
SGT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
SGT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
SGT

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.