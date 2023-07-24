The car that will replace the Honda NSX-GT from 2024 was first revealed in concept form back in January, and work has been ongoing since to prepare the final version of the car that will take on Toyota and Nissan next season.

Now the marque has officially revealed the Civic Type R-GT that will take to the track over the next two days at Okayama.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe said: “We are very pleased to be able to start the first track testing of the Civic Type R-GT, which is a race machine incorporating the aerodynamics, engine and other technologies, and the expertise that HRC has amassed by taking on challenges in a number of races inside and outside of Japan.

"Starting with the 2024 season, we will be competing in the GT500 class of SUPER GT, one of the most prestigious auto racing series in Japan.

"With our constant desire for victory, we will strive to win the championship from the very first year, so please keep your expectations high for the permeance the Civic Type R-GT will demonstrate in the coming years.”

All three GT500 manufacturers will be running their 2024 machines for the first time this week, with Toyota and Nissan sticking with the GR Supra and Z base models respectively.

However, both manufacturers will be able to trial new aerodynamic innovations they have been unable to implement during this year's development freeze.

While Honda has not announced who will drive the Civic at Okayama, it's understood that Naoki Yamamoto and Tomoki Nojiri are in line for seat time over the course of the next two days.

Honda made the decision to move away from the NSX as the base model for its next-generation GT500 challenger after production of the road-going version of the car ceased at the end of 2022.

It marks the first time that a four-door car has been used in SUPER GT's top class, although the Civic Type R-GT will be rear-wheel drive in line with series regulations, unlike its street car equivalent.

