Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

By:

Honda has announced its driver line-ups for the 2021 SUPER GT season, promoting Toshiki Oyu to its GT500 roster.

Oyu is stepping up from the GT300 ranks to join Team Mugen, where he will replace Hideki Mutoh alongside Ukyo Sasahara.

Ex-IndyCar racer Mutoh, 38, had been part of Honda’s GT500 line-up since 2014, after winning the 2013 GT300 title for Mugen alongside Yuhki Nakayama.

He raced for Team Kunimitsu, Real Racing and Drago Corse before settling at the reborn Mugen squad in 2017, scoring the team’s first podium last year with Sasahara.

Honda’s remaining four GT500 teams – Team Kunimitsu, ARTA, Real Racing and Nakajima Racing – are all sticking with unchanged line-ups for 2021.

Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino will pair up for a second season after winning the title for Team Kunimitsu in 2020, and will carry the #1 this year.

Naoki Yamamoto, Tadasuke Makino（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Naoki Yamamoto, Tadasuke Makino（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Meanwhile, ARTA retains the services of Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi, Real Racing keeps Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette and Nakajima Racing will continue with Takuya Izawa and Hiroki Otsu.

In the GT300 ranks, there will be at least two teams fielding Honda NSX GT3s in 2021.

ARTA has filled the seat alongside Shinichi Takagi left vacant by Oyu with Honda junior Ren Sato - who is also racing in Super Formula Lights this year, while UpGarage has recruited newcomer Teppei Natori to join Takashi Kobayashi, replacing Kosuke Matsuura.

No mention was made of Ryo Michigami's Drago Corse team in Honda's announcement.

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

