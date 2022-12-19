Listen to this article

Last week's presentation at Honda's Tokyo headquarters confirmed not only the long-expected tie-up between ARTA and Mugen, but also the creation of three new driver line-ups within the five-car NSX-GT stable.

By far the most intriguing of those is two-time Super Formula champion Nojiri getting a new teammate in the #8 car in the form of Oyu, perhaps the most naturally gifted talent of his generation on the domestic scene.

Since 2020, the #8 machine has been shared by Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi, who has now been moved over to spearhead what becomes the second car of the new ARTA/Mugen 'superteam' alongside Hiroki Otsu.

Oyu meanwhile finally gets a chance to prove himself on Bridgestone tyres after two seasons sharing the Dunlop-shod #16 Mugen car with Ukyo Sasahara.

It marks a homecoming of sorts for the 24-year-old, who made his SUPER GT debut in 2020 in ARTA's now-discontinued GT300 car and enjoys a close relationship with the team's executive advisor Keiichi Tsuchiya.

"It’s great to be able to join a driver like Nojiri who has won the Super Formula title twice and has a lot of experience with ARTA, the NSX and Bridgestone tyres," Oyu told Motorsport.com's Japanese edition.

"I was able to drive with Ukyo for two years, and although it was stimulating and I learnt a lot, in terms of how to set up the car I was always interested in Nojiri’s way of working with the team.

"Of course our goal is to become champions. I think the #8 car has the strongest package, so I think we can fight for title from the first year."

The #8 Honda NSX-GT will have a new driver line-up for the first time since 2019

Nojiri was equally enthusiastic about the prospect of sharing a car with Oyu, who was among his closest rivals on his way to a first Super Formula title last year, pointing out their contrasting strengths as drivers.

"His speed and talent is amazing, I think he is faster than me," said Nojiri of Oyu. "If I had to pick the name of the fastest driver named here [as part of Honda’s presentation], I would definitely pick his name.

"He can set a fast time in any car. Because he can drive anything, he just drives the car as it is. I’m the opposite, I have to make the car faster.

"I think if we can combine our strengths, help improve each other’s weaknesses and level up together, we can become champions."

While they may not have completely similar driving styles - it has been suggested that former Super Formula teammate Otsu would have been a better match in this regard - Oyu's alien-like ability to adapt to a car's characteristics makes him an ideal foil to Nojiri, who is renowned for his set-up knowledge and ability to work with the team to improve the car.

"I think Nojiri will create the base set-up, but I think Nojiri’s desire is to create a car that will allow us to both show our performance, so I will exchange my opinions with him," said Oyu.

"I believe that a good car is one that anyone can drive fast, so I don’t think I have such a big difference of opinion with Nojiri. Also, I feel I can drive anything, so if Nojiri says, ‘I can’t drive like this’, I’m confident I can adapt to what he needs."

Oyu (64) was one of Nojiri's toughest rivals in Super Formula last year

While Oyu may be flexible when it comes to car set-up, he is also known for having a somewhat sensitive personality, which is where the doubts creep in as to whether he and Nojiri will truly gel as a duo.

The Hokkaido native got along famously with the congenial Sasahara at Mugen, no doubt helped by their similar age and the fact they came through Honda's Suzuka Racing School at the same time.

On the other hand, Oyu is said to have butted heads with Super Formula teammate Naoki Yamamoto, one of the reasons he has quit Nakajima Racing, leaving him (for now at least) with no seat in the single-seater series.

So, the question now is whether Oyu can forge a better relationship with Nojiri, who is only one year the junior of Yamamoto and in a similar position of seniority in terms of his career accolades.

Nojiri doesn't shy away from the potential difficulties, but equally backs himself to bring the best out of his new teammate - knowing that doing so will be the key to unlocking the #8's car massive potential.

"He is a driver with a strong character," said Nojiri. "In SUPER GT it’s important to build a good relationship with your teammate, and in that sense there may not be too many drivers he could team up with.

"As an ordinary person, I may not be able to understand everything about his personality, but I think I can understand him better than most Honda drivers, and I can accept words and actions that others may not be able to. I think I’m the Honda driver with whom he can have the most productive relationship.

"I don't know how it will turn out, but I think if things go really well between us, I would expect amazing things to happen."

Oyu is keen to reinforce that final point of his new teammate, adding: "I’m confident I have the speed to beat anybody, so I think the combination of me and Nojiri, who is at the peak of his powers, is one to watch."

Can Nojiri get the most out of the fast-but-free spirited Oyu?