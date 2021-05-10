Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues
Super GT / Fuji News

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

By:
, News Editor

Honda admits that the speed demonstrated by Toyota's heavier GR Supras in last week's Fuji 500km is a reminder that it still has work to do to get its NSX-GT on level terms.

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

Real Racing pair Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi scored Honda's first win of the 2021 season in the Golden Week classic, taking advantage of a full-course yellow period to vault into the lead after qualifying in 11th place.

Baguette admitted he and Tsukakoshi "got lucky" with that development, plus both the #8 ARTA Honda and #36 TOM'S Toyota dropping out of contention late on with separate issues.

Read Also:

The #36 TOM'S GR Supra was running with 30kg of success ballast after its second-place finish in the Okayama season opener, while the winning car from that race, the #14 Rookie Racing Toyota, was a close second behind the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT at Fuji despite carrying 40kg of ballast.

Honda's head of car development Tomohiro Onishi said the fact that Toyota was able to perform so strongly despite carrying so much success ballast could be an ominous sign for this year's championship battle.

"The Toyotas finished well after controlling the opening round, and although we were able to fight them because we didn’t have so much success weight, it was a race in which we were reminded that this difference in performance exists," said Onishi.

"I was expecting we would be beaten by the lighter Supras. But the Supras that were strongest in the opening round had the best results and the lighter cars, which should have been fast, was less that what we had imagined.

"Basically, I think the difference in performance hasn’t changed from last year, so if we can’t improve to the extent we can win a heated battle with other well-prepared cars, we won’t be able to win the championship unless something unusual goes our way like last year."

#17 Astemo NSX-GT

#17 Astemo NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Honda's SUPER GT project leader Masahiro Saiki offered a similar sentiment when asked for the specific areas in which the NSX-GT is lacking in comparison to the GR Supra.

"Toyota's weighted cars were at the front, so I think we are losing out in many areas," said Saiki. "Since last year, we have been racing with the same ‘challenger’ spirit, so we will continue to work hard."

With this year's season finale also taking place at Fuji Speedway, and with no success ballast, Saiki added that finding even a small amount of top speed when Honda introduces its second engine later in the season could be critical to its title hopes.

"In last year's final round it was difficult in some ways to fight against Supra with no weight," said Saiki. "Especially since we started using this car last year, our straight line speed has been worse than Toyota’s, putting a lot of pressure on our drivers.

"Unless we can develop our car so that we can close the gap by even just 1km/h or 2km/h in the latter half of the season, the final round at Fuji will be another tough race."

Motorsport.tv will show the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for more information.

shares
comments

Related video

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Previous article

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
WEC

WEC getting rid of grid girls for all events, including Le Mans

3
Supercars

What Holden's demise really means for Supercars

4
Score

Baja 1000 official final results

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed
SGT

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

49m
Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues
SGT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

May 6, 2021
Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022
SGT

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022

May 6, 2021
Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji
Video Inside
SGT

Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji

May 5, 2021
Hirakawa needed "two or three more laps" for Fuji win
Video Inside
SGT

Hirakawa needed "two or three more laps" for Fuji win

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights 03:02
Super GT
May 4, 2021

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights

Super GT: Fuji - Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016 00:34
Super GT
May 3, 2021

Super GT: Fuji - Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights 02:48
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead 01:07
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead

SUPER GT: Okayama - Mayhem in the pits 02:11
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Mayhem in the pits

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues Fuji
Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022
Super GT

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

WEC getting rid of grid girls for all events, including Le Mans
WEC WEC

WEC getting rid of grid girls for all events, including Le Mans

What Holden's demise really means for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

What Holden's demise really means for Supercars

Baja 1000 official final results
Score Score

Baja 1000 official final results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest news

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed
Super GT Super GT

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues
Super GT Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022
Super GT Super GT

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022

Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.