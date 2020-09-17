Top events
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda: Real Racing has found new NSX-GT's "sweet spot"

shares
comments
Honda: Real Racing has found new NSX-GT's "sweet spot"
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita

Honda says that the SUPER GT points-leading Real Racing squad has found the "sweet spot" of the manufacturer's new front-engined NSX-GT.

Real Racing duo Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi vaulted into the lead of the standings with their second win in three races last weekend at Motegi, despite their #17 Honda NSX-GT carrying 46kg of success ballast.

The pair sit two points clear of TOM'S Toyota duo Sacha Fenestraz and Yuhi Sekiguchi at the halfway point of the season, while the next-highest Honda squad is the #100 Team Kunimitsu crew of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino, 11 points behind.

Read Also:

Honda GT project leader Masahiro Saiki believes that tyre selection and set-up have been some of the keys to the speed of the #17 car so far in 2020.

"I think it's the tyre selection and the match-up between the two drivers," said Saiki. "I think the set-up has also changed, but I feel the [#17 car's drivers'] driving style and the tyre selection have really been in the sweet spot so far this season.

"The other [Honda] teams have been by no means bad, but even if they are using the same Bridgestone tyres, when you look closely there are many types.

"So far, the #100 and #8 [ARTA] cars haven't used exactly the same tyre. It's in that area that I think [the #17 car] has really hit the sweet spot."

Bertrand Baguette, Koudai Tsukakoshi (#17 KEIHIN NSX-GT)

Bertrand Baguette, Koudai Tsukakoshi (#17 KEIHIN NSX-GT)

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Baguette also highlighted the similarity between his own feedback and that of Tsukakoshi as one of the reasons the #17 car has been a force to be reckoned with so far.

"We were surprised to be so quick [at Motegi]," Baguette told Motorsport.com. "I think It’s just we are in a good window for the tyre, and we understand the car.

"Koudai and I’s feedback is really close, which is not always the case between two drivers. We are quite lucky that we always agree on what changes to do on the car, so maybe it’s why we always end up with a good car in the race."

Asked if it was a surprise to lead the standings driving for a team that has never won a GT500 title, Baguette replied: "Not at all. Last year we were super-quick but we did so many mistakes. We ended up P6 in the championship, but we should have been top three. This year we just had to put everything together.

"This year we’ve had good support from Honda, we went to Sepang, we had all the tyre tests with our car, Honda has put its confidence in us and helped us get the best weapon in the fight for the championship. And we haven’t disappointed them.

"I'm not surprised, just relieved and happy to be in this position."

#17 KEIHIN NSX-GT

#17 KEIHIN NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Why Nissan’s new Z car could be its next GT500 challenger

Previous article

Why Nissan’s new Z car could be its next GT500 challenger
About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Bertrand Baguette , Koudai Tsukakoshi
Teams Real Racing
Author Jamie Klein

