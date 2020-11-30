Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji IV / Breaking news

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title

shares
comments
Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title
By:

Naoki Yamamoto insists he and his Team Kunimitsu Honda teammate Tadasuke Makino earned this year's SUPER GT title despite the "cruel" conclusion to the Fuji Speedway decider.

Yamamoto and Makino were crowned champions after a dramatic conclusion during Sunday's race, as Ryo Hirakawa dramatically ran out of fuel within sight of the chequered flag.

Hirakawa and his teammate in the #37 TOM'S Toyota, Kenta Yamashita, had commanded the 65-lap contest up to that point, although Yamamoto had been able to whittle down what had been a 15-second advantage for Hirakawa to just two seconds with three laps remaining.

Read Also:

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Yamamoto said: "In terms of speed alone, car 37 was faster in qualifying and even in the race their speed was worthy of the championship. 

"But, while discussing tyre and fuel consumption [with the team] on the radio, I was always trying to find out when to increase the pace. I think I was rewarded for that at the end. 

"Considering the state of mind of the #37 crew, I think the result was quite cruel, and when I think about them it’s hard to be openly overjoyed.

"But it was a straight fight and it was a race in which we put everything together until the chequered flag. I think it was our #100 car that won the race [rather than simply the 37 car losing it], and I think it was the final reward for fighting hard all season."

Naoki Yamamoto（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Naoki Yamamoto（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hirakawa had looked well-set for the crown after qualifying, as he scored the bonus point for pole on a day that Toyota GR Supras locked out the top four to give himself a one-point buffer at the head of the standings going into the final race.

Yamamoto and Makino had qualified seventh as the best of Honda's three title-contending crews, leading Yamamoto to declare that the marque's hopes of lifting the title in its first season with the new front-engined NSX-GT had been dealt a "heavy blow".

But a strong first stint from Makino, in which he moved up to second before coming in at the start of the pit window on lap 22 to hand over to Yamamoto, laid the foundations for Team Kunimitsu and Honda to snatch the title from Toyota.

"At the start I thought I would have trouble warming up the tyres, and indeed I was slower at first than those around me, I think I dropped a position," recalled Makino of the early laps.

"Also I was attacked from behind, but I managed to hang on. But in the latter half of the stint, I was stronger than the cars around me. In that sense, I think we were able to make a strong car for the end of the race with the tyre selection and set-up."

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT

#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Having been jumped in the pitstop phase by the #14 Cerumo Toyota that didn't change tyres at all, Yamamoto briefly dropped to fourth behind the second TOM'S car of Yuhi Sekiguchi during his stint as he tried to save the fuel needed for his 43-lap stint.

Even after contact between Sekiguchi and Sho Tsuboi at Turn 1 at the start of the 31st lap allowed Yamamoto back up to second, the Honda driver said he still had to be mindful of not going on the attack against Hirakawa too early.

"I think each car entered the pits after the minimum number of laps, but I knew from the start how important the laps with a full tank would be," he said. "Around that time, when I was fighting car 36, I was trying to hold position while saving the tyres and fuel.  

"Car 36 had good pace and I couldn’t save enough fuel while staying ahead, and if I could have done that maybe I could have attacked one or two laps earlier, and I might have caught car 37 by myself. But if I had attacked a lap or two earlier, I might also have ran out of fuel.

"Actually, we only had enough fuel to make it halfway round the slowing-down lap, but I was able to get to the chequered flag properly, and it was the ideal race."

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshita

Naoki Yamamoto, Tadasuke Makino（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Naoki Yamamoto, Tadasuke Makino（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

Previous article

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji IV
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto , Tadasuke Makino
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

How Graham Hill completed motorsport's fabled Triple Crown
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

How Graham Hill completed motorsport's fabled Triple Crown

Sebastian Vettel's new gold helmet design
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Sebastian Vettel's new gold helmet design

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

"Deep investigation" will follow Grosjean accident - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Deep investigation" will follow Grosjean accident - Brawn

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results

Latest news

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line
SGT Super GT / Race report

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

11h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

4
Le Mans

How Graham Hill completed motorsport's fabled Triple Crown

8h
5
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel's new gold helmet design

Latest news

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title
SGT

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title
SGT

The fuel error that cost Hirakawa the Super GT title

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Honda beats Toyota to title on finish line

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
SGT

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
SGT

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.