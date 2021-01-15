Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

shares
comments
Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
By:

Inging Motorsport and Cars Tokai Dream28 have joined forces for the 2021 SUPER GT season, and will field a Lotus Evora MC in the GT300 class.

The new alliance's solo entry, which will carry the gold-and-black livery used by Inging in 2020 but the Lotus's traditional #2, will be driven by Hiroki Katoh and Ryohei Sakaguchi. 

Inging, best known for its Super Formula team run in conjunction with Toyota GT500 squad Cerumo, entered a Toyota 86 MC in the GT300 division last year for Sakaguchi and Kazuto Kotaka, scoring two pole positions and two podium finishes.

Long-time Lotus partner team Cars Tokai Dream28 won a race with its Evora, driven by Katoh and former GT500 champion Masataka Yanagida.

The merger between the teams means Kotaka and Yanagida are both without drives for 2021, although Kotaka's status as a Toyota junior means he is likely to end up elsewhere.

Bridgestone will supply the team's tyres, continuing its relationship with Inging from last year but marking a change for Lotus, which ran on Yokohamas in 2020.

Cars Tokai Dream28 chief engineer Shintaro Watanabe will continue in his role with the new team, while Inging engineer Kotaro Tanaka takes an advisory role.

#6 ADVICS muta MC86

#6 ADVICS muta MC86

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Previous article

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Teams Honda cars Tokai , Inging Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

50 Greatest Drivers: #28 -- 'Ohio George' Montgomery
Vintage Vintage / News

50 Greatest Drivers: #28 -- 'Ohio George' Montgomery

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge
SRO America SRO America / Breaking news

Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Latest news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

Trending

1
WEC

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design

2
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

3
Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

4
Vintage

50 Greatest Drivers: #28 -- 'Ohio George' Montgomery

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
SGT

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
SGT

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists
SGT

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.