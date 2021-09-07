Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far
Super GT News

Kazuki Hoshino to retire from SUPER GT after 2021 season

By:
, News Editor

Long-time Nissan driver Kazuki Hoshino has announced he will step down from SUPER GT driving duties at the end of the 2021 season.

Kazuki Hoshino to retire from SUPER GT after 2021 season

Hoshino, son of Japanese racing legend Kazuyoshi, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday as he gets set to bring down the curtain on a 19-year career in SUPER GT.

The 43-year-old spent two seasons in Nissan's GT500 roster in 2006-07, driving for his father's Impul team, before going on to win two titles in the GT300 class in 2008 and 2010, both in Nissan machinery.

Hoshino will complete the 2021 season at the wheel of Gainer's #10 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 alongside teammate Keishi Ishikawa.

 

"Of course I have sad feelings about stepping down from SUPER GT, but this is not the end," Hoshino wrote as part of a lengthy statement. "As a racer, and as a member of Nissan and a member of Impul, there are still many big challenges ahead."

Hoshino was a relative latecomer to racing at the age of 22, spending two years in the UK in 2000 and 2001, including a full British Formula 3 campaign with Carlin in the latter season, before returning to Japan.

He made his SUPER GT debut in 2003 following a single season in All-Japan F3 for the Daishin Nissan GT300 team, and after taking his first win in 2005 he stepped up to join Impul the following year, replacing F1-bound Yuji Ide alongside future Le Mans 24 Hours winner Benoit Treluyer.

Hoshino and Treluyer won that year's Suzuka 1000km, along with Jeremie Dufour, but that was to prove Hoshino's only victory in the top category as he was ousted following a Nissan reshuffle ahead of the 2008 season.

 

Rejoining the MOLA Nissan GT300 squad he had driven for in 2005, Hoshino won that year's title alongside Hironobu Yasuda, beginning a spell in SUPER GT's lower division that has continued up to the current season.

A switch to another Nissan team in 2010, Hasemi Motorsport, yielded another title for Hoshino, who this time was partnered by future GT500 champion Masataka Yanagida.

That was followed by a two-year spell driving Aston Martin machinery, before he returned to the Nissan fold in 2013 with the factory-backed NDDP Racing outfit, partnering a variety of the marque's proteges over the following years including Daiki Sasaki, Mitsunori Takaboshi and Jann Mardenborough.

In 2018 Hoshino transferred to Gainer as NDDP stepped up to the Nissan GT500 ranks, being paired initially with Hiroki Yoshida before joining forces with current teammate Ishikawa in 2019.

The pair's one and only win as a duo came in Thailand in 2019, but since then Hoshino and Ishikawa have struggled for competitiveness, failing to finish higher than fifth last year and so far this year.

Outside of SUPER GT, Hoshino completed a single season in Formula Nippon with Impul in 2006, and has also contested both the Suzuka 10 Hours and Nurburgring 24 Hours with Nissan. Additionally, he's taken three titles in Japan's second-tier Super Taikyu series with the brand.

"There are still four races to go this season," Hoshino's statement continued. "I'll give it everything to finish the season with no regrets. Together with everyone at Gainer and Keishi, I'm definitely aiming for the podium!"

shares
comments
The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far

Previous article

The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far
Load comments

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
IndyCar

Ovals ... A dying breed in IndyCar

4
General

The Dangers Of Motorsport

5
Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Latest news
Kazuki Hoshino to retire from SUPER GT after 2021 season
SGT

Kazuki Hoshino to retire from SUPER GT after 2021 season

2 h
The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far
SGT

The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far

Sep 1, 2021
How Nissan scored its first podium lockout since 2014
SGT

How Nissan scored its first podium lockout since 2014

Aug 25, 2021
Honda's Yamamoto apologises for Suzuka tyre decision
Video Inside
SGT

Honda's Yamamoto apologises for Suzuka tyre decision

Aug 24, 2021
TOM'S #37 Toyota hobbled at Suzuka by contact damage
Video Inside
SGT

TOM'S #37 Toyota hobbled at Suzuka by contact damage

Aug 24, 2021
Latest videos
SuperGT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium 00:48
Super GT
Aug 22, 2021

SuperGT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

SUPER GT: Suzuka Highlights 02:50
Super GT
Aug 22, 2021

SUPER GT: Suzuka Highlights

Super GT: Number 64 Honda NSX takes pole at Suzuka 00:47
Super GT
Aug 21, 2021

Super GT: Number 64 Honda NSX takes pole at Suzuka

SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round 00:33
Super GT
Aug 20, 2021

SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule 00:19
Super GT
Aug 6, 2021

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Kazuki Hoshino More from
Kazuki Hoshino
Fuji Speedway battle looms as part of Japan's "Golden Week" Fuji
Super GT

Fuji Speedway battle looms as part of Japan's "Golden Week"

Nissan announces global motorsport program for 2016 - video
WEC

Nissan announces global motorsport program for 2016 - video

Mardenborough joins Super GT, F3 as part of Nissan re-shuffle
Super GT

Mardenborough joins Super GT, F3 as part of Nissan re-shuffle

Gainer More from
Gainer
De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
Super GT

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

De Oliveira "sad" rival Nissan team appealed for penalty Motegi
Super GT

De Oliveira "sad" rival Nissan team appealed for penalty

Greaves Motorsport announce driver line up for 6 Hours of Bahrain
WEC

Greaves Motorsport announce driver line up for 6 Hours of Bahrain

Trending Today

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Point system explained

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Ovals ... A dying breed in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Ovals ... A dying breed in IndyCar

The Dangers Of Motorsport
General General

The Dangers Of Motorsport

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Latest news

Kazuki Hoshino to retire from SUPER GT after 2021 season
Super GT Super GT

Kazuki Hoshino to retire from SUPER GT after 2021 season

The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far
Super GT Super GT

The winners and losers of the SUPER GT season so far

How Nissan scored its first podium lockout since 2014
Super GT Super GT

How Nissan scored its first podium lockout since 2014

Honda's Yamamoto apologises for Suzuka tyre decision
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Honda's Yamamoto apologises for Suzuka tyre decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.