Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Raybrig's parent company Stanley has replaced the former as the naming rights sponsor for what is now the #1 Honda NSX-GT, following Team Kunimitsu's title win last year.

Kunimitsu Takahashi's eponymous team has also revealed a new chrome-and-black livery, accentuated by orange highlights, but it's unclear if this will be the final design. The team has traditionally run special pre-season test liveries in previous years.

It was announced just prior to last year's Fuji Speedway season finale that Raybrig's association with Team Kunimitsu would end after 26 years, signalling the end of the iconic blue livery.

Honda revealed its 2021 SUPER GT driver line-ups on Friday, with Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino both returning to defend their championship title.

Makino has only recently left hospital following the bout of meningitis that he was struck by following the 2020 campaign, which left him unable to compete in the final round of the Super Formula season or in post-season testing.

It means Yamamoto is likely to conduct the bulk of early private testing duties for the team.

Kunimitsu is the second Honda team to reveal a completely new livery for the upcoming season, with Real Racing having shown off its new red-and-silver colouring on Friday.