Subscribe
Previous / Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely
Super GT / Suzuka II News

Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash

Tadasuke Makino will sit out practice and qualifying for this weekend's Suzuka SUPER GT round as a precaution following his airborne Super Formula crash last weekend.

Jamie Klein
By:
Tadasuke Makino, #100 STANLEY NSX-GT

Makino was airlifted to hospital after being caught up in the multi-car incident that caused last Sunday's Motegi Super Formula round to be red-flagged on the opening lap.

The Honda driver escaped serious injury and was released the next day, but his participation in this weekend's Suzuka 450km was plunged into doubt.

Now Team Kunimitsu has announced that Makino will race, but he will sit out Saturday's official practice and qualifying sessions, leaving team-mate Naoki Yamamoto to pilot the #100 Honda NSX-GT alone that day.

Read Also:

Makino must complete one-third distance of the 77-lap race as per the regulations, meaning 26 laps.

It also means that Kunimitsu will not be able to qualify any higher than eighth. Should Yamamoto make it through Q1, the lack of a second driver will force the team to sit out Q2.

Team Kunimitsu team director Kazuhiro Kojima said: ”It's a big relief to see Makino well and able to come to the circuit after being involved in such a big crash. I would like to thank all those involved for their efforts.

"Makino completed his medical checks a while ago and has been cleared to race. Following the orders of the those that treated him at hospital and the GTA, as well as SUPER GT's concussion protocol, he will only drive on Sunday, but his physical well being is the most important thing."

 

Being able to race at Suzuka allows Makino to stay in the running for this year's drivers' title. Had Yamamoto run alongside a replacement driver and scored points, it would have ruled Makino out of contention.

The same thing happened in 2021, when Makino was unable to participate in the opener at Okayama as he recovered from a bout of meningitis and was replaced by Hideki Mutoh.

It's likely that, had Makino been unable to race, Iori Kimura would have been called up to race alongside Yamamoto.

Kimura was the registered third driver for the #8 ARTA Honda NSX-GT last time out at Fuji, when Toshiki Oyu's fitness was in doubt, but in the event Oyu was well enough to complete more than half of the distance.

Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.

shares
comments

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Super GT

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Winless Honda pinning SUPER GT hopes on Sugo, Autopolis

Winless Honda pinning SUPER GT hopes on Sugo, Autopolis

Super GT
Suzuka II

Winless Honda pinning SUPER GT hopes on Sugo, Autopolis Winless Honda pinning SUPER GT hopes on Sugo, Autopolis

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Tadasuke Makino More from
Tadasuke Makino
Makino leaves hospital after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi

Makino leaves hospital after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi

Super Formula
Motegi

Makino leaves hospital after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi Makino leaves hospital after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

Super Formula

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test? Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win

Super Formula
Suzuka

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win

Team Kunimitsu More from
Team Kunimitsu
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Super GT
Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Yamamoto "just wants to win" after Autopolis frustration

Yamamoto "just wants to win" after Autopolis frustration

Super GT
Autopolis

Yamamoto "just wants to win" after Autopolis frustration Yamamoto "just wants to win" after Autopolis frustration

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands

Prime
Prime
Super GT

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands

Latest news

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe