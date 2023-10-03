Michelin commits to SUPER GT's GT300 class after GT500 exit

Earlier this year, Michelin stunned the Japanese series’ paddock with the announcement that it would pull out of GT500 at the end of the 2023 season, ending its long-standing agreement to supply the #3 NDDP Racing and #23 NISMO Nissan entries.

At the time, it was left deliberately vague as to whether Michelin would continue to supply tyres to customer teams in the GT300 class.

The only GT300 team currently running on Michelins is BMW Team Studie, and it is understood that the firm did not consider it worthwhile financially to continue its commitments in SUPER GT supplying only a single car.

However, it has now emerged that Michelin has successfully recruited at least one additional team in the lower division for the 2024 season.

A spokesperson for Michelin confirmed to Motorsport.com that there would be a minimum of two cars on the French firm’s rubber next year, but didn’t rule out the possibility of more.

One team that is thought likely to make the move to Michelin in 2024 is Toyota squad Shade Racing, which currently uses Dunlop tyres.

While there has been no official word on which tyre manufacturer will supply the two NISMO-run GT500 cars in 2024, it appears overwhelmingly likely that the deal will go to Bridgestone.

The first run for the 2024 Nissan Z GT500 test car at Okayama in July was done on Bridgestones, although it subsequently ran on Michelins last month at Motegi.

Spengler keen to stay in SUPER GT in 2024

Team Studie BMW driver Bruno Spengler has outlined a desire to remain in SUPER GT next year as part of his commitments for the German manufacturer.

Spengler replaced Augusto Farfus as Seiji Ara’s team-mate aboard the Studie BMW M4 GT3 this year, although clashing commitments in Italian GT forced him to miss the second, third and fourth rounds of the season.

His place for those races was taken by Masataka Yanagida, who helped the squad secure a victory in Round 3 at Suzuka.

“As of now I don’t know my programme yet, but I should know it soon, and my main wish is to continue in SUPER GT because it’s an awesome championship,” Spengler said.

“Now I know almost all of the tracks, it would be great to do a second year with a bit more experience.

“It’s great to know Michelin is continuing in GT300 even though they are stopping in GT500. This is very positive for us, and the fact they can focus on GT300 will be a great help for the performance, I’m sure.”

Ara sits 10 points behind the championship-leading Saitama Toyopet Toyota team heading into the final two rounds of the season at Autopolis and Motegi.

