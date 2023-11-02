SUPER GT preview show: Who will win the final showdown?
After seven races and endless twists and turns, the final round of the SUPER GT season at Motegi is finally upon us this weekend, and fittingly all three GT500 manufacturers still have a chance of the title.
Toyota heads into the finale with the advantage, as TOM'S pair Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata take a seven-point lead to Motegi over NDDP Nissan rivals Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi.
ARTA Honda pair Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu are also still in the running, albeit facing a daunting 16-point deficit with 21 left on offer.
In the final show of the series, Motorsport.tv commentators Jake Sanson and Jamie Klein examine each of the title contenders in turn, and give their predictions for who will ultimately come out on top.
There's also a mention of the last race for the iconic Honda NSX-GT before it is replaced by the new Civic Type R-GT in 2024, as well as Toyota star Yuji Tachikawa, who is embarking on his final SUPER GT race before retirement after an incredible 25 years in the GT500 class.
Jake and Jamie wrap up by naming their outstanding drivers of the year in both the GT500 and GT300 classes.
