Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Warm Up in
02 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
13 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Motegi II / Race report

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five

shares
comments
Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five
By:

The ARTA Honda team took an overdue first win of the SUPER GT season at Motegi as the front-engined NSX-GT locked out the top five places.

Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi finally earned their first win as a pairing in the #8 ARTA Honda NSX-GT in the penultimate round of the season, having failed to convert any of their three pole positions so far this season.

From second on the grid, Nojiri lost four seconds to the pole-sitting Nakajima Racing Honda of Hiroki Otsu in the early laps, but quickly closed back in and passed the Dunlop-shod car to take the lead at the start of lap 10 and 63.

Nojiri proceeded to stretch an advantage of almost 10 seconds over the field before handing over to Fukuzumi at the end of lap 23, becoming the first GT500 runner to pit, with Otsu following in to hand over the Nakajima car to Takuya Izawa.

That proved to be a masterstroke as on the next lap the safety car was deployed to recover the stricken Team Mach Toyota 86 MC.

When the race resumed on lap 28, around half of the remaining GT500 runners headed immediately for the pits, with the rest coming in over the following two tours, giving the ARTA and Nakajima Hondas a lead of over one minute.

From there, it was a straightforward run to victory for Fukuzumi, who brought it home for ARTA's first victory since last year's Okayama season opener, while some 46 seconds behind Izawa delivered Nakajima its first podium of the season.

Completing an all-Honda podium was the #100 Team Kunimitsu car of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino. Prior to the safety car, Makino had been running in second and around eight seconds behind Nojiri, having passed Otsu for the place on lap 12.

On the restart, Makino stayed out for a lap before handing over to Yamamoto, which kept the #100 car clear of the chasing pack.

A similar strategy for the #16 Mugen NSX-GT of Hideki Mutoh and Ukyo Sasahara, which left it an extra lap to come in, propelled Sasahara to fourth, where he would remain to the end.

The battle for fifth took on extra significance as it determined who would head into the season finale leading the standings, and in the end it was the Real Racing Honda of Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi who came through to complete an all-Honda top five.

Tsukakoshi passed the NISMO Nissan of Tsugio Matsuda for the place on lap 48 to put himself and Baguette on a provisional 51 points.

TOM'S Toyota man Ryo Hirakawa - sharing the #37 GR Supra with Kenta Yamashita for the last two races in the absence of Nick Cassidy - followed through for sixth to put himself on the same points tally as the Real Honda pair, but with one win this year to the #17 crew's two.

Matsuda managed to hang on to seventh in the #23 GT-R he shares with Ronnie Quintarelli and keep Nissan's title hopes alive, two points behind the Real Honda and level with the #100 Honda of Yamamoto and Makino.

ARTA pair Fukuzumi and Nojiri meanwhile are only three points off the lead, ahead of both the #14 Cerumo Toyota of Sho Tsuboi and Kazuya Oshima and the #36 TOM'S GR Supra of Yuhi Sekiguchi and Sacha Fenestraz, neither of which scored points.

GT300: Kondo Nissan gets second win of 2020

The safety car likewise helped determine the winner of the GT300 class battle, as Kondo Racing pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami came through to take their second class victory in three races.

Running fourth early on, Fujinami was among the first drivers in the class to pit, and when the safety car was deployed, de Oliveira found himself promoted to second with only the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 ahead.

The Brazilian driver caught Nobuteru Taniguchi in the Goodsmile car and finally made an aggressive pass in the final sequence of corners to snatch the lead, earning himself a black-and-white flag in the process, and held on for a narrow win by just over a second.

With the points-leading LEON Racing Mercedes failing to score, it means de Oliveira and Fujinami lead the standings by five points heading into Fuji.

A lap behind the Goodsmile car of Taniguchi and Tetsuya Kataoka, a thrilling battle for the final podium spot was resolved in favour of the Tomei Sports Nissan, as Takayuki Aoki passed the Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300 of Hiroki Yoshida for third.

The title-contending #11 Gainer Nissan finished fifth, but faces an investigation after Katsuyuki Hiranaka tipped the pole-sitting Subaru BRZ into a spin late on.

Subaru man Hideki Yamauchi had built up a comfortable lead out front, only for the team to be caught out by the timing of the safety car for a second race in a row, but Iguchi was running as high as fourth late on before the contact, which demoted the BRZ to sixth.

Ex-Formula 2 driver Nobuharu Matsushita banked two points for ninth place on his SUPER GT debut in the ARTA Honda he shares with Toshiki Oyu.

Results to follow

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed

Previous article

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi II
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

50 Greatest Drivers: No. 11 -- Mickey Thompson
NHRA NHRA / News

50 Greatest Drivers: No. 11 -- Mickey Thompson

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit

Could Hamilton really be out of F1 in 2021?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Hamilton really be out of F1 in 2021?

Latest news

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five
SGT Super GT / Race report

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed

Baguette vows 'maximum risk' after poor Motegi qualifying
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Baguette vows 'maximum risk' after poor Motegi qualifying

Matsushita not treating Super GT call-up as 2021 audition
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Matsushita not treating Super GT call-up as 2021 audition

Trending

1
NHRA

50 Greatest Drivers: No. 11 -- Mickey Thompson

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

4
Formula 1

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

5
Formula 1

Carey: Honda’s F1 withdrawal an economic decision

Latest news

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five
SGT

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed
SGT

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed

Baguette vows 'maximum risk' after poor Motegi qualifying
SGT

Baguette vows 'maximum risk' after poor Motegi qualifying

Matsushita not treating Super GT call-up as 2021 audition
SGT

Matsushita not treating Super GT call-up as 2021 audition

Motegi Super GT: Honda locks out top three in qualifying
SGT

Motegi Super GT: Honda locks out top three in qualifying

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.