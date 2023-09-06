Subscribe
Super GT Testing report

Nissan fastest as 2024 GT500 cars continue testing at Motegi

Nissan set the pace on the opening day of a crucial in-season SUPER GT test at Motegi on Tuesday, as next year's GT500 development cars continued their running.

Jamie Klein
By:
#230 Nissan Z

A total of 10 cars have been in action across the two-day test, which concludes on Wednesday, with seven current cars joined by a single development car each from Nissan, Toyota and Honda.

The 2024 cars made their first outing together at Okayama in late July, but this time they shared the track with current-generation cars that were conducting their final tyre tests of the season.

Unlike last year, when Bridgestone and Michelin held their in-season Motegi test separately from Yokohama and Dunlop, all four tyre manufacturers shared the track on this occasion.

Heavy rain on Monday meant the track was green for Tuesday's pair of two-hour sessions, but it was the NISMO-run NDDP Racing Nissan Z of current points leaders Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi that set the pace in both the morning and the afternoon.

The #3 machine's best time of 1m38.040s came in the afternoon, and was almost four tenths up on the Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT shared by Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino.

TOM'S Toyota duo Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata ensured all three manufacturers were represented in the top three in both the morning session and across the day.

Of the 2024 test cars, the fastest was the #230 Nissan (pictured top at Okayama) that is being driven this week by NISMO pair Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda. Their best time of 1m38.709s was good for second in the afternoon and fourth on the overall timesheets.

Impul drivers Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine carried out the initial running at Okayama on Bridgestone tyres, but the car is being run on Michelins this week as Nissan continues to evaluate its 2024 aero package.

The Honda Civic Type R-GT ended up ninth-fastest both in the morning and overall, with Yamamoto and Makino sharing driving duties with ARTA man Tomoki Nojiri, three tenths slower than the Nissan in the morning.

 

Yuji Tachikawa, Hiroaki Ishiura and Kenta Yamashita were on hand to drive the Toyota test car that ended up 10th and slowest.

Testing continued on Wednesday with a single three-hour session planned that was held in dry conditions despite the looming threat of rain.

Honda squad Nakajima Racing set the pace with a best time of 1m37.774s, the quickest time across the two days of running and 0.291s faster than the second-placed NDDP Nissan.

It was Nissan that was fastest of the 2024 development cars as well in seventh overall, albeit with a slower time than it had managed on Tuesday. The Honda Civic was a further 0.238s behind, while Toyota's #90 machine again brought up the rear.

A number of GT300 cars are also present at Motegi for two days of running across Wednesday and Thursday.

Motegi SUPER GT test times (Day 1):

Pos. No. Car/Team Drivers Morning Afternoon
1 3 Nissan/NDDP Racing

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1'38.261 1'38.040
2 100 Honda/Kunimitsu

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1'38.419 1'38.831
3 36 Toyota/TOM'S

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 1'38.562 1'39.654
4 230 Nissan 2024 test car

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 1'39.289 1'38.709
4 64 Honda/Nakajima Racing

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

 1'38.766 1'40.370
5 19 Toyota/Racing Project Bandoh

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 1'39.010 1'39.206
7 1 Nissan/Impul

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1'39.300 1'39.628
8 24 Nissan/Kondo Racing

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

 1'39.334 1'39.602
9 99 Honda 2024 test car

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

 1'39.593 1'40.150
10 90 Toyota 2024 test car

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 1'40.089 1'39.916

Motegi SUPER GT test times (Day 2):

Pos. No. Car/Team Drivers Laptime Gap
1 64 Honda/Nakajima Racing

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

 1'37.774  
2 3 Nissan/NDDP Racing

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1'38.065 0.291
3 100 Honda/Kunimitsu

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1'38.372 0.598
4 36 Toyota/TOM'S

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 1'38.460 0.686
5 19  Toyota/Racing Project Bandoh

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 1'38.929 1.155
6 24 Nissan/Kondo Racing

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

 1'39.079 1.305
7 230 Nissan 2024 test car

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 1'39.450 1.676
8 99 Honda 2024 test car

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

 1'39.688 1.914
9 1 Nissan/Impul

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1'39.827 2.053
10 90 Toyota 2024 test car

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 1'40.523 2.749

