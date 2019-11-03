Top events
Super GT / Motegi / Race report

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

shares
comments
Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 6:10 AM

Team LeMans Lexus duo Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima won the 2019 SUPER GT title by finishing second behind championship rivals Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa in the Motegi season finale.

While Hirakawa and Cassidy were able to recover from fourth on the grid to take their first victory of the 2019 season in the #36 TOM'S Lexus LC500, but with Yamashita and Oshima finishing second the pair fell just two points shy of repeating their 2017 title success.

Yamashita made the decisive move of the race by grabbing second place from the sister #37 TOM'S Lexus of Yuhi Sekiguchi in controversial fashion.

The two cars had run nose-to-tail after Hirakawa passed teammate Sekiguchi for the lead on lap 32 of 53, shortly after which the latter had Yamashita right on his tail.

Sekiguchi held firm for several laps, keeping the #37 car in a title-winning position, but on lap 38 Yamashita made a bold attack at the inside of the Turn 11 right-hander.

Yamashita ran wide and Sekiguchi tried to counter-attack around the outside of Turns 12 and 13, but the two cars made contact and both cut the final corner, Yamashita emerging ahead.

The stewards investigated the incident but took no further action, and Yamashita duly held on to second for the remaining laps to seal the title, 12s down on Hirakawa.

It marked LeMans' first series triumph since Akira Iida and Juichi Wakisaka won the 2002 All-Japan GT Championship title, and a first crown for both Yamashita and Oshima.

Read Also:

The #36 TOM'S car, which had started from pole in the hands of Toyota LMP1 racer Kazuki Nakajima, led the first stint until Nakajima pitted on lap 20.

Cassidy meanwhile picked off Ronnie Quintarelli's Nissan at the start and nudged Oshima aside to move the #37 Lexus up to second on the opening lap, and was pressuring Nakajima until he made his stop on lap 19.

Hirakawa took over and looked to be falling back from Sekiguchi, who replaced Nakajima aboard the #36 car, until Sekiguchi began to struggle 10 laps into his stint.

After dropping to third, Sekiguchi had to fend off the advances of the Cerumo Lexus of Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa, hanging onto the final podium spot by just 0.6s.

Behind an all-Lexus top four, Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette brought the best of the Hondas, the #17 Real Racing NSX-GT, home in fifth.

Baguette just held on from Naoki Yamamoto, who brought home the #1 Team Kunimitsu Honda for sixth in Jenson Button's final SUPER GT race.

Best of the Nissans was the #23 NISMO car of Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda, which faded from third to eighth behind the Bandoh Lexus of Yuji Kunimoto and Sho Tsuboi.

Two other Nissans hit trouble, as the #12 Impul car stopped on track with fire licking from its exhausts early on and the #3 B-Max Racing GT-R didn't take the start due to an engine problem.

The #8 ARTA Honda also lost a likely fourth-place finish with a transmission issue, although Tomoki Nojiri and Takuya Izawa were able to continue and finish 13th.

GT300: Fukuzumi, Takagi take title for Honda

Shinichi Takagi and Nirei Fukuzumi came away with GT300 title honours with fourth place in the #55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3.

LEON Racing's Mercedes AMG-GT3 looked set to repeat its 2018 class win after vaulting into the lead by not taking fresh tyres at the pitstops, but Naoya Gamou and Togo Suganami were denied victory after appearing to run out of fuel at the finish line.

That allowed Katsuyuki Hiranaka and Hironobu Yasuda to snatch the win in the #11 GAINER Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, 4.6s ahead of the ailing #65 Mercedes.

But Sacha Fenestraz and Kazuki Hiramine could have been celebrating their first win of the season without an electrical problem that caused the Kondo Racing Nissan to stop midway through Fenestraz's stint while he was battling Hiranaka.

The final spot on the podium went to the K-Tunes Lexus RC F of Morio Nitta and Sena Sakuguchi, the pair recovering from a dismal qualifying to pip the ARTA Honda of Fukuzumi and Takagi for third place in the closing stages.

Fenestraz was able to get going again after his problem and finish sixth ahead of the Team Goh McLaren 720S of Alex Palou and Seiji Ara, which had started on pole but lacked the pace to maintain its place out front for more than a handful of laps.

GT500 results:

Pos. No. Drivers Team/Car Gap
1 37 Ryo Hirakawa
Nick Cassidy		 TOM'S Lexus 53 laps
2 6 Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita		 Team LeMans Lexus 12.169
3 36 Kazuki Nakajima
Yuhi Sekiguchi		 TOM'S Lexus 14.871
4 38 Yuji Tachikawa
Hiroaki Ishiura		 Cerumo Lexus 15.492
5 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi
Bertrand Baguette		 Real Racing Honda 21.338
6 1 Naoki Yamamoto
Jenson Button		 Team Kunimitsu Honda 22.018
7 19 Yuji Kunimoto
Sho Tsuboi		 Bandoh Lexus 46.232
8 23 Tsugio Matsuda
Ronnie Quintarelli		 NISMO Nissan 47.481
9 16 Hideki Mutoh
Daisuke Nakajima		 Mugen Honda 1'08.290
10 24 Mitsunori Takaboshi
Jann Mardenborough		 Kondo Racing Nissan 1'08.885
11 39 Heikki Kovalainen
Yuichi Nakayama		 SARD Lexus 1'29.961
12 64 Narain Karthikeyan
Tadasuke Makino		 Nakajima Racing Honda 1 Lap
13 8 Tomoki Nojiri
Takuya Izawa		 ARTA Honda 6 Laps
Ret 12 Daiki Sasaki
James Rossiter		 Team Impul Nissan 40 Laps
DNS 3 Kohei Hirate
Frederic Makowiecki		 B-Max Racing Nissan -
