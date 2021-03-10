Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita
Super GT / Okayama March testing / Breaking news

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre

By:
, News Editor

Mugen Honda SUPER GT driver Ukyo Sasahara says the Dunlop tyres the team are racing with this season are "completely different" to the Yokohamas it used previously.

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre

On the eve of last weekend's Okayama pre-season test, it was officially revealed that Mugen will become Dunlop's second GT500 squad for the 2021 campaign alongside fellow Honda outfit Nakajima Racing.

The new relationship got off to a promising start as Sasahara's new teammate and GT500 rookie Toshiki Oyu set the fastest time across the two days of testing at the wheel of the carbon-liveried #16 Honda NSX-GT.

Top combined Okayama testing times:

Pos No. Car Tyre Driver Time Gap
1 16 Honda Dunlop Japan Toshiki Oyu 1'18.121  
2 39 Toyota Bridgestone Finland Heikki Kovalainen 1'18.181 0.060s
3 37 Toyota Bridgestone Japan Sena Sakaguchi 1'18.269 0.148s
4 1 Honda Bridgestone Japan Naoki Yamamoto 1'18.277 0.156s
5 36 Toyota Bridgestone Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi 1'18.307 0.186s

Sasahara praised the Dunlop for its superior peak grip, adding he could understand why Nakajima was able to score two pole positions last season with the tyre.

"We had one test at Okayama before the official test, and we had a good feeling then," Sasahara told Motorsport.com. "But we need to understand the tyre more and collect more data. Character-wise, it’s completely different to the Yokohama.

"The main difference is the grip, the Dunlop’s peak grip is higher for sure. Last year the #64 [Nakajima Honda] was on pole twice, and you could understand why straight away. But the difficult point is the race distance. We need to find a way to lower the degradation.

"Last year, in these conditions, it was always difficult to drive when the temperature was too low. On this point, Dunlop is better. But I think we need to be careful about the track condition and temperatures, because so far we have only driven the Dunlop in cool conditions. I don’t know what will happen when the temperature goes up."

Read Also:

Sasahara admitted he was surprised to hear of Mugen switching tyre suppliers following the team's four seasons using Yokohama rubber.

"To be honest, I didn’t think we’d change tyres," he said. "With Yokohama, we were working well and there was definitely some improvement in 2020. Maybe we could have improved more with another year. But Dunlop made a huge step last year."

Sasahara, who is going into only his second year in GT500, also said he found it strange to be regarded as the senior driver in the revamped Mugen crew following Oyu being promoted to the team in place of veteran Hideki Mutoh.

"Some people call me ‘senpai’ [senior colleague], but we’re almost the same age and we raced in the same categories, even at Suzuka Racing School," said Sasahara of Oyu. "We're from the same generation, the same as [AlphaTauri Formula 1 racer] Yuki Tsunoda.

"I didn’t have any issues with Mutoh-san last year. He was the ‘senpai’ and he’s a really nice guy. He was kind of like the team's ‘mood-maker’ But last year Oyu showed a lot of speed in Super Formula and also in GT300.

"So far we are working really well. Also set-up wise there’s not a huge difference [between our preferences], we both know what kind of car the other one likes."

Read Also:

#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Previous article

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama March testing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars open to expanded 2022 grid

2
Supercars

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash

3
Super GT

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

4
NASCAR Cup

Las Vegas win a reminder of Kyle Larson's NASCAR promise

12h
5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Adrian Fernandez Interview

Latest news
Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre
SGT

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre

19m
Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita
SGT

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Mar 9, 2021
Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
SGT

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Mar 8, 2021
Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
SGT

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

Mar 7, 2021
TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
SGT

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Mar 7, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Super Formula / Breaking news

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test
Super Formula / Breaking news

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Trending Today

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion
Moto2 Moto2 / Special feature

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

CHAMPCAR/CART: Adrian Fernandez Interview
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Adrian Fernandez Interview

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Retro F1 tech: The ground effect era
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Retro F1 tech: The ground effect era

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

FIA scraps telemetry, radio and spare cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

FIA scraps telemetry, radio and spare cars

Latest news

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
SGT Super GT / Top List

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.