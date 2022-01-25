Listen to this article

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, NISMO will run two of the four new Zs that will be on the GT500 grid this season, with B-Max Racing dropping out of the Nissan stable after four seasons of running the #3 car.

However, the NDDP Racing branding remains in place, and the two entries will be run at least nominally independently.

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda continue as teammates in the primary #23 entry, while Katsumasa Chiyo is joined by a new teammate in the form of Mitsunori Takaboshi.

Replacing the late Yutaka Suzuki as NISMO team principal is Takeshi Nakajima, who steps up from his role at crew chief, while ex-Impul engineer Jiro Shimada will perform a similar role at NDDP.

Kohei Hirate, Chiyo's teammate from the previous two seasons at NDDP/B-Max, replaces Takaboshi as Daiki Sasaki's partner at Kondo Racing in a surprise reshuffle.

Baguette meanwhile takes the seat vacated by Matsushita at the Impul squad, joining Kazuki Hiramine in the team’s sixth line-up change in as many years.

After losing his Real Racing Honda seat to Matsushita, Baguette tested the old GT-R as part of Nissan’s ‘audition’ test in December alongside Kiyoto Fujinami and Atsushi Miyake.

It’s anticipated that Fujinami will again partner Joao Paulo de Oliveira aboard Kondo Racing’s solo GT-R NISMO GT3 in the GT300 class after missing out on a GT500 promotion for a second year running.

Gainer reveals GT300 driver line-up

While Kondo has yet to confirm its GT300 line-up, fellow Nissan GT-R squad Gainer has revealed a pair of refreshed line-ups following the departures of Kazuki Hoshino and Katsuyuki Hiranaka.

Hironobu Yasuda remains the lead driver of the #11 machine, and replacing Hiranaka as his teammate is Keishi Ishikawa, who moves across from the sister #10 Gainer car.

Leading the line-up for the #10 machine will be Ryuichiro Tomita, who returns to SUPER GT full-time after two seasons largely focusing on GT World Challenge Europe and previously drove for Gainer in 2015-17.

Joining Tomita will be rookie Riki Okusa, a race winner in the Formula Regional Japanese series, while Yusuke Shiotsu was named as third driver.

Dunlop will again supply tyres for both Gainer Nissans for a second season in succession.