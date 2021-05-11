Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed
Super GT / Fuji News

Nissan: Suzuka a 'must-win' race after Fuji engine blow-up

By:
, News Editor

Nissan concedes that this month's third round of the SUPER GT season at Suzuka is a 'must-win' event following a rare engine failure for the manufacturer's flagship NISMO car last week at Fuji Speedway.

Nissan: Suzuka a 'must-win' race after Fuji engine blow-up

The Yokohama marque's hopes of a first GT500 title since 2015 took a blow in last week's Fuji 500km Golden Week classic as the #23 GT-R shared by Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda suffered a spectacular blow-up at the start of the third lap of the 110-lap contest.

It means Quintarelli and Matsuda head to Suzuka later this month with no points on the board, after they were eliminated from the opening round at Okayama in an accident.

That does mean however they will be carrying no success ballast at a track where the GT-R earned both of its victories in 2020.

Read Also:

NISMO COO Motohiro Matsumura admits that it will be crucial for Quintarelli and Matsuda to take advantage of this situation to remain serious contenders for this year's championship.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, the #23 car has no ballast, so we will have similar conditions to last year [before Suzuka Round 3],” Matsumura told Motorsport.com. “If it’s possible to utilise our aerodynamic character, I strongly hope we can repeat last year’s win."

Asked if the race can be considered 'must-win' for Nissan's title hopes, Matsumura replied: "Unfortunately, Suzuka is only on the calendar once this year, so of course."

Matsumura said it was too early to be certain of the exact cause of the #23 car's engine failure, but denied any suggestions that the NISMO machine was 'turned up' more than the other three GT-Rs in the GT500 class, which all made it to the finish of the Fuji race safely.

“I wonder if some electrical issue may have impacted operation of the and caused an abnormal issue because the other Nissans have finished without engine trouble,” he said. “But anyway, we have to investigate. 

“All four cars are producing the same horsepower, there is no extreme tuning, but I suppose unexpected things can happen. I don’t think there is any common or specific issue. We need to investigate the specific environmental conditions of the #23 car on that lap.”

Once again, Nissan's top finisher at Fuji was the #3 NDDP/B-Max car of Katsumasa Chiyo and Kohei Hirate in fifth place - albeit over 30 seconds down on the leading four cars.

#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL GT-R

#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Matsumura said the result was roughly in line with its expectations around a track that doesn't favour the GT-R.

“In qualifying, the [best] sector times of the #3 car were exactly the same as the #23 car with the same tyre, so they had the potential to be in the same position [P7],” said Matsumura.

“Compared to last year at Fuji, the discrepancy to our rivals was less. But the aerodynamics were frozen for this year, so the track is still not suiting the characteristics of our car.

“At Fuji, P5-P7 is about the expected result. We can confirm there has been some progress, and the key improvement point from last year is the fuel economy, but our rivals have also progressed."

Read Also:

Motorsport.tv will show the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for more information.

shares
comments

Related video

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

Previous article

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas "completely fair" after team orders call

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
IndyCar

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds

5
Formula 1

Russell: Williams best its ever felt in a race in Spain

12h
Latest news
Nissan: Suzuka a 'must-win' race after Fuji engine blow-up
SGT

Nissan: Suzuka a 'must-win' race after Fuji engine blow-up

36m
Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed
Video Inside
SGT

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

May 10, 2021
Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues
SGT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

May 6, 2021
Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022
SGT

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022

May 6, 2021
Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji
Video Inside
SGT

Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Honda concerned about Toyota speed 00:44
Super GT
21h

SUPER GT: Honda concerned about Toyota speed

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights 03:02
Super GT
May 4, 2021

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights

Super GT: Fuji - Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016 00:34
Super GT
May 3, 2021

Super GT: Fuji - Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights 02:48
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead 01:07
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race Algarve
WEC

Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla
Dakar

Honda bolsters Dakar 2022 line-up with Quintanilla

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

More from
Nissan Motorsport
New Michelin tyre "worth a few tenths" for Nissan Fuji March Testing
Super GT

New Michelin tyre "worth a few tenths" for Nissan

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
Super GT

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
Super GT

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

Trending Today

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
Super GT Super GT

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage

Red Bull: FIA happy with ‘bendy wing’ after Hamilton comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA happy with ‘bendy wing’ after Hamilton comments

Ide loses super license
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ide loses super license

Latest news

Nissan: Suzuka a 'must-win' race after Fuji engine blow-up
Super GT Super GT

Nissan: Suzuka a 'must-win' race after Fuji engine blow-up

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Honda concerned by ballasted Toyotas' Fuji speed

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues
Super GT Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022
Super GT Super GT

Super GT planning to extend race distances in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.