Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
Super GT / Okayama March testing / Breaking news

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

By:
, News Editor

Nissan "has a chance" to fight against rival SUPER GT marques Honda and Toyota in the opening round of the new season at Okayama, believes Nobuharu Matsushita.

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Ex-Formula 2 racer Matsushita joins the Team Impul Nissan squad for his first full season on SUPER GT action, partnering Kazuki Hiramine aboard the #12 GT-R.

Nissan endured a difficult season last year in the first year of the series using full Class One regulations, struggling for competitiveness outside of the two Suzuka races.

But Matsushita was encouraged by the speed the Bridgestone-shod Impul car showed in the Okayama test, after setting the fifth-fastest time on the second day.

He said it makes him confident that, despite a shortfall in power, Nissan can be in the thick of the fight when the series returns to Okayama for the season opener on April 10-11.

Read Also:

"So far the performance is not too bad," Matsushita told Motorsport.com. "We saw our power was quite difficult compared to Honda and Toyota, but not by so much.

"We still need two or three tenths to catch the top guys, but I think it’s not too bad. I think it will be better [for Impul] than last year. All cars are carrying a new restrictor, so maybe this is better for us, if everybody goes down [in terms of top speed].

"This track is not so big [in terms of straights], so I think there is a good chance to compete with Toyota and Honda. It’s not a power circuit, so we have a chance."

Matsushita set the fastest time within the Nissan camp on both days of the test, with his best time of 1m18.592s on Saturday putting the Impul squad eighth in the combined order.

Nobuharu Matsushita, #12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

Nobuharu Matsushita, #12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The 27-year-old, who has spent most of his career in single-seaters barring two SUPER GT outings in a Honda NSX GT3 in the GT300 class late last year, said the sheer grip of the GT500 Nissan meant he had little trouble in adapting.

"It’s been quite straightforward," said Matsushita. "GT300 was completely different - this one is still like being inside a ‘box’ but it has so much grip.

"It feels heavier than the Super Formula car for sure, so you need to adapt a little bit, but not that much. In high-speed corners, the grip is amazing. So it wasn’t too difficult.

"The difficult part is the tyre, especially doing a race simulation when you get pick-up and things. I don’t have so experience over a race distance."

"But [dealing with] traffic has been ok so far, and it was good to experience two races last year just to learn the atmosphere, how we race and how we start, pitstops."

Pressed on his objectives for the year, Matsushita replied: "Top five for round one, but I’m not sure about Fuji. That will be more difficult; smaller tracks are better for us.

"I’m really focussed for the first round and then we’ll see what happens after. We just try to push to the maximum and that’s it."

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Previous article

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama March testing
Drivers Nobuharu Matsushita
Teams Impul
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Formula 1

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 Formula 1 cars

4
Formula 1

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

13h
Latest news
Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita
SGT

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

45m
Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
SGT

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

19h
Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
SGT

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

Mar 7, 2021
TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
SGT

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Mar 7, 2021
Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends
SGT

Kovalainen fastest as Okayama Super GT test ends

Mar 7, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season Okayama Testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans / Breaking news

Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Nobuharu Matsushita
Matsushita's Super Formula seat hanging in the balance
Super Formula / Analysis

Matsushita's Super Formula seat hanging in the balance

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Matsushita closing on Nissan Super GT drive in 2021
Super GT / Breaking news

Matsushita closing on Nissan Super GT drive in 2021

More from
Impul
Hirakawa has "no regrets" about falling short of title Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa has "no regrets" about falling short of title

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures Suzuka II
Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa concerned by "scary" Suzuka punctures

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 Formula 1 cars

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

Latest news

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama
SGT Super GT / Top List

Gallery: Super GT's class of 2021 gathers at Okayama

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.