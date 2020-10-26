Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Monday Race in
08 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Suzuka II / Breaking news

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead

shares
comments
Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead
By:

Nissan SUPER GT driver Tsugio Matsuda says he thought he had almost been lapped when he assumed the lead of last weekend’s Suzuka race.

Matsuda was able to begin his stint at the head of the field as a mid-race safety car fell at the perfect time for he and NISMO teammate Ronnie Quintarelli, who had started the race from the back of the GT500 field following Matsuda’s qualifying crash.

Quintarelli, who had been running 12th, ducked into the pits at the end of lap 22 of 53, moments before a collision between the #3 B-Max/NDDP Nissan and the Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300 brought out the safety car.

Matsuda was then able to withstand pressure from the Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine to score his and Quintarelli’s second win of the season, following their victory during SUPER GT's first visit of the year to Suzuka back in August.

Read Also:

“I knew that Ronnie had raised his position, but when we changed drivers and I exited the pits, I could see cars #12 and #8 [the Impul Nissan and the ARTA Honda of Nirei Fukuzumi] in the rear-view mirror,” recalled Matsuda of the pivotal moment of the race.

“At first, I thought, ‘I'm glad I didn't go a lap down.’ I was a little surprised when I was told on the radio that I was in the lead. But as the safety car continued, I persuaded myself that I could escape at the front if I made a good restart.”

Quintarelli said the laps he had in clean air before his stop were crucial to Matsuda being able to resume at the head of the field, and that he and Nissan had prepared to react to a safety car period due to the frequency of cautions seen so far this season so far.

“When I came through 130R [on lap 22] the radio was not working well, so I asked the team as I arrived at the chicane,” the Italian recounted. “Then I was told, ‘It looks like there’s going to be a safety car, pit in!’ and I headed for the pitlane.

“Then I was praying that the pits wouldn't be closed [as I arrived], and when Matsuda left the box I prayed the pit signal at the exit would not change.”

Ronnie Quintarelli, Tsugio Matsuda（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Ronnie Quintarelli, Tsugio Matsuda（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

The victory marked Matsuda’s 22nd in GT500 competition and a 17th for Quintarelli, who moves clear of Satoshi Motoyama into third in the all-time list.

“I managed to get the 21st win in August [at Suzuka], but I didn’t think I would get a 22nd this year,” said Matsuda, who is now three wins clear of nearest rival Yuji Tachikawa.

“But now I’ve come this far, I want to win again and make it 23, which would be ‘Nissan’ [23 is Nissan’s traditional race number owing to its pronunciation of ‘Ni-san’ in Japanese].”

Quintarelli then joked that he would not be able to catch up with Matsuda’s benchmark while the pair remain teammates, to which two-time title winner Matsuda quipped in response: “But Ronnie has been a champion many times [four] and I can’t catch up either!”

Victory leaves Quintarelli and Matsuda third in the standings with two races to go, two points adrift of Cerumo Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Kazuya Oshima at the head of the table.

However, the NISMO crew has struggled for form this season outside of Suzuka, having only managed a best finish of eighth in the four races held so far at Fuji or Motegi.

“The handicap weight will be halved in the next race at Motegi, and will become zero for the final round at Fuji,” said Quintarelli. “If you can’t fight at the front on merit, of course it will be hard to win the title.”

Additional reporting by Ryo Harada

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino

Previous article

Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Tsugio Matsuda , Ronnie Quintarelli
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Honda “would jump at chance” to enter NASCAR if it “makes sense”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Honda “would jump at chance” to enter NASCAR if it “makes sense”

Jimmie Johnson: IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson: IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list

Verstappen: Perez "took himself out" in opening lap clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Perez "took himself out" in opening lap clash

Hamilton opens up on father relationship - and plays his music
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on father relationship - and plays his music

Mercedes explains why it wanted Bottas on hard tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains why it wanted Bottas on hard tyres

Team Falken Tire: The little tire that could
ALMS ALMS / Special feature

Team Falken Tire: The little tire that could

Latest news

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead

Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last
SGT Super GT / Race report

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Honda “would jump at chance” to enter NASCAR if it “makes sense”

2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list

3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Perez "took himself out" in opening lap clash

4
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on father relationship - and plays his music

5
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it wanted Bottas on hard tyres

Latest news

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead
SGT

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead

Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino
SGT

Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash
SGT

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash

Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota
SGT

Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.