Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
QU in
00 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji IV / Breaking news

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

shares
comments
Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
By:

Nissan driver Ronnie Quintarelli says he is unfazed by his qualifying deficit to the Toyota drivers as he bids for a fifth SUPER GT title this weekend at Fuji Speedway.

Quintarelli qualified the #23 NISMO GT-R he shares with Tsugio Matsuda sixth for Sunday's title-decider, a little over seven tenths off the pace set by TOM'S Toyota man Kenta Yamashita.

The #23 Nissan crew arrived at Fuji two points behind the lead of the standings, and now face a three-point deficit to TOM'S driver Ryo Hirakawa after qualifying, but can still guarantee themselves the title with what would be a third victory of 2020.

Read Also:

Quintarelli admitted that beating Toyota, which locked out the top four spots on the grid, on raw pace would be difficult, but remains optimistic that a chance could yet present itself.

"After practice I was not so confident for qualifying, but the track improved," he told Motorsport.com. "Q1 was better than we expected and we improved a lot from practice. 

"I had two flying laps, and I couldn’t put everything together perfectly. If it had gone perfectly I might have been one or two tenths quicker. So I think the maximum was P4.

"P6 is not bad. Still the top Supras’ laptime are very impressive, if they will have that pace in the race, it will be very difficult to compete. Anyway, we are not far, P6 is still a good position and we could confirm our improvement throughout the season with no handicap.

"And the race is not just about pace, many things can happen, so we have to be focused on managing the situation and be ready to react to any situation in the race."

Quintarelli pointed to the fact that Sunday's temperatures are likely to be even lower than those seen in qualifying as cause for optimism that the pecking order in the race could turn out to be different to that seen in qualifying.

"The temperature will be very low, so it won’t be easy," he said. "Historically we [Michelin runners] prefer high temperatures, but we tried to work and we improved compared to the past, because we used to be not strong in low temperatures.

"The tyre wear looks good. Let’s see. Nobody really did a proper long run in practice, but I think it will be a tough race to manage degradation and graining.

"But I am positive. The race might be another story. I don’t want to think too much about the gap in qualifying, just keep our focus for the race and let’s see."

Ronnie Quintarelli（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Ronnie Quintarelli（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Previous article

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji IV
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Bahrain circuit rescues escaped dog that halted F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain circuit rescues escaped dog that halted F1 practice

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Herb Johnson receives the first Chairman's Award
SCCA SCCA / News

Herb Johnson receives the first Chairman's Award

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace

Latest news

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016

Fuji Super GT: TOM'S on pole for decider, Toyota dominates
SGT Super GT / Qualifying report

Fuji Super GT: TOM'S on pole for decider, Toyota dominates

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

1h
2
Formula 1

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

2h
3
WEC

BMW officially unveils its M8 GTE challenger

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
IndyCar

IRL: Indy Aurora V8 engine debuts

Latest news

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota
SGT

Nissan's Quintarelli unfazed by Fuji deficit to Toyota

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale
SGT

Honda title hopes dealt "heavy blow" by Toyota in Fuji finale

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016
SGT

Kovalainen buoyed by best Super GT grid slot since 2016

Fuji Super GT: TOM'S on pole for decider, Toyota dominates
SGT

Fuji Super GT: TOM'S on pole for decider, Toyota dominates

Yamamoto determined to give Raybrig winning send-off
SGT

Yamamoto determined to give Raybrig winning send-off

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.