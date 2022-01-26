Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka
Super GT Testing report

Nissan stays on top as Suzuka SUPER GT test concludes

By:
, News Editor

Nissan stayed in control of the timesheets on the second and final day of this week's first SUPER GT group manufacturer test of the 2022 season at Suzuka.

Nissan stays on top as Suzuka SUPER GT test concludes
Listen to this article

As per the first day of running on Tuesday, Nissan squads locked out the top three positions as the Yokohama marque gears up to give the new Z GT500 car its race debut at Okayama in April.

The #23 NISMO car shared by Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda logged the quickest time of the day in the morning session, a 1m44.515s, surpassing the Tuesday benchmark set by the #230 test car by over three tenths.

It was also faster than the best qualifying time at Suzuka set last year, a 1m44.733s, but it should be noted that the cooler conditions of winter tend to produce deceptively fast laptimes due to the relative thickness of the air increasing downforce.

Impul's Bridgestone-shod Z was second-fastest on a 1m44.659s, as new Nissan recruit Bertrand Baguette continued to accumulate mileage in the #12 car he'll share with Kazuki Hiramine this year.

Read Also:

The NDDP entry of Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi, now operated by NISMO after the end of Nissan's agreement with B-Max, was third-fastest.

Toyota's developmental GR Supra was best of the rest in fourth. Yuji Tachikawa, Sho Tsuboi and Kenta Yamashita are among those known to be present at Suzuka, with Hiroaki Ishiura understood to be absent due to illness.

Honda's sole NSX-GT Type S, Real Racing's #17 machine, was fastest in the afternoon session but only fifth-fastest overall in the hands of Koudai Tsukakoshi and Nobuharu Matsushita, followed by the NISMO test car.

As per Tuesday, Honda was conducting a parallel test at Fuji Speedway with three more NSX-GTs running in Type S-spec: Nakajima Racing's #64 car, ARTA's #8 car and an additional test car.

Yokohama's two GT500 cars propped up the timesheets, the Kondo Racing Nissan leading the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota.

Both teams again elected to sit out the morning session as Yokohama aims to preserve its allocation of test running for the season.

Suzuka testing times:

Pos. No. Car/Team Drivers Morning Afternoon
1 23 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 1'44.515 1'47.337
2 12 Impul Nissan

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1'44.659
 1'45.683
3 3 NDDP Nissan

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1'44.724 1'46.455
4 90 Toyota

test car

 1'44.823 1'45.036
5 17 Real Honda

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

 1'45.025 1'44.894
6 230 Nissan

test car

 1'45.277 1'45.774
7 24 Kondo Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

 no time 1'45.820
8 19 Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 no time 1'46.533
shares
comments
Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka
Previous article

Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula set to expand to 10 races in 2022
Super Formula

Super Formula set to expand to 10 races in 2022

World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Latest news

Nissan stays on top as Suzuka SUPER GT test concludes
Super GT Super GT

Nissan stays on top as Suzuka SUPER GT test concludes

Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka
Super GT Super GT

Nissan in charge as SUPER GT testing kicks off at Suzuka

Nissan reveals 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, Baguette signing
Super GT Super GT

Nissan reveals 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, Baguette signing

K-Tunes Lexus team reunites SUPER GT title-winning duo
Super GT Super GT

K-Tunes Lexus team reunites SUPER GT title-winning duo

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.